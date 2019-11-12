There is, says Methuen/Tewksbury swim coach Jason Smith, no reason for sophomore diver Anna Bolduc to show up for Saturday swim practices.
“There’s no diving and it’s only for the swimmers, so it’s not required that she be there,” said Smith. “But she’s there every time. She never misses, this year or last year. She strives for perfection.”
And that pretty well sums up Bolduc, whose work ethic is apparently matched only by her sunny disposition. When she gets involved in something, there’s no stopping her.
Bolduc got involved in gymnastics 11 years ago, as a 5-year-old, and has been practicing ever since, including this year during the swim season. When she wasn’t diving or doing gymnastics, she was probably studying — she is in all honors classes and owns a 4.5 GPA. She’s had nothing but A’s since elementary school.
But her work ethic isn’t the only reason that Bolduc shows up for Saturday practice. She just really loves being a member of the team and wants to be supportive. And, she says, “it’s nice to just get in the water and not have any pressure. And I go for the (perfect) attendance.”
And there may be one other thing. Being a member of the team has taken added importance this year because Bolduc’s mother, Christine, passed away in June from breast cancer. Since then, diving and being around the swim team has provided her with a sanctuary.
“I get sad when I think about my mom — I was close to her — but it (diving and being part of the team) helps me keep my mind off it,” said Bolduc. “I like to stay occupied and the team has been really supportive.
“Everyone has been great, especially the coaches. You feel like you can talk to them about anything.”
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, it took on special significance for Methuen/Tewksbury. The team all wore pink caps and the coaches had pink socks — after Smith cleared it with Bolduc.
“He asked me if it was okay if we wore the pink caps, if I’d be all right with that,” said Bolduc. “I said ‘sure.’ I liked it.”
Said Smith: “We wanted to do it anyway, but especially in support of Anna. She means a lot to the team.”
Prior to last year, Bolduc had never really considered diving until one of her friends encouraged her to try it and she agreed. And, she says, “because of my gymnastics background, I thought I’d do okay.”
And Bolduc has indeed done quite well. She’s generally “in the middle of the pack” of Methuen’s five divers, according to diving coach Meghan Kijanka, and she had enough points to qualify for state. She did miss qualifying, however, because she has not mastered one of the required 11 dives — a nervewracking (for her) reverse dive.
“It’s something I’m working on,” said Bolduc. “I’m just a little mental about it. But I’m pretty happy with how the season went. I got better this year and I qualified for sectional.”
Kijanka believes Bolduc will overcome her fear of that dive and keep scoring higher.
“She’s a very hard worker and she’s usually on the board with a smile on her face,” said Kijanka, a 2006 Methuen grad who went on to dive at Springfield College. “She’s mastered a lot of dives in a short time. I just hope she overcomes her fear of the one (reverse) dive. I think she will.”
Whether that happens remains to be seen but, regardless, Bolduc has already made a positive impact on the team and there is no doubt that the reverse is true.
“I just love the team and we’re all like one big happy family, the divers and the swimmers,” said Bolduc.
And like any family, including Bolduc’s own, the Methuen/Tewksbury swim team has given her all the support she’s needed.
********************************
Methuen divers
Under six-year diving coach Meghan Kijanka, the Methuen/Tewksbury swim team has one of the largest contingents of divers in the region. And they’re all underclassmen with a lot of potential.
Sophomores — Anna Bolduc, Lex Flores, Caleb Canavan, Jan Polanco
Junior — Emily Loan
