MANCHESTER, N.H, — A season that began with so much hype had descended into disaster for New Hampshire Fisher Cat Kevin Smith.
As the calendar turned from June to July, the infielder who entered 2019 as the No. 6 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization was lost at the plate, and his batting average had fallen to .179 in his first season in double-A.
In search of his groove, it turned out some home cooking — and a return to his old swing — were exactly what Smith needed.
“During the All-Star break I went home and did some hitting with my dad, who knows my swing better than anyone” said Smith. “I scrapped what I had been working on since spring training, and went back to the swing that had worked for me before.”
Since that trip, Smith has rediscovered the stroke the Blue Jays have been waiting for.
In the Fisher Cats’ last 22 games, Smith has surged to a stellar .391 (29 for 74) average with nine homers, 19 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
“It has been very exciting,” said the shortstop. “Especially after the first half of the season didn’t go my way. Not being able to contribute to the team hurt. So now that I’ve revamped my swing it’s been so much fun on the field.”
HYPE, THEN STRUGGLES
Smith entered this summer with sky-high expectations.
A fourth-round pick out of Maryland University in 2017, he exploded onto the scene last summer, hitting .302 with 25 homers and 93 RBIs in 129 games between two levels of single-A.
Both MLB.com and Baseball America ranked Smith the No. 6 prospect in the Blue Jays organization heading into 2019, the latter ranking him No. 91 overall in baseball. Websites, including CBSSports.com and Jaysjournal.com, wondered if he could be in Toronto’s 2020 opening day lineup.
A change, however, would lead to months of struggles.
“I had struggled with the ball up, and velocity,” said Smith. “So, in the offseason, we worked on a new, flatter path to my swing to barrel more balls hard.”
Once the season began, Smith quickly realized the swing wasn’t working. By the time the All-Star break arrived he was hitting just .179 (44 for 269).
REDISCOVERING HIS GROOVE
Looking for a change, Smith went home to East Greenbush, N.Y. over the All-Star break.
“Going home helped so much,” he said, “My dad (Dan Smith) wasn’t a huge ballplayer, but he’s seen me swing more than anyone. He has a feel for my swing that I can’t get from anyone else.
“I gave my new swing a few months, and it wasn’t working. It was tough to completely trash something I was working on for five or six months. But I’m not someone that’s going to lie to myself. I knew that swing didn’t feel right.”
Smith returned to his old swing, and quickly regained his star swagger.
In his second game back, he hit two home runs. A game later he had three hits including another homer.
“I told myself that the results may not come right away,” he said, “But to come back and see that success immediately really confirmed that I made the right decision. It was great.”
So what exactly did he change, to help him lead the Eastern League in homers (8) and OPS (1.079) and finished second in RBIs (18) for the month of July?
“My swing (from the start of the year) took away my strength of hitting the ball hard,” he said. “Now, I have more power and better ability to drive the ball to the opposite field.”
Now, Smith hopes to continue his hot streak, and climb the prospect latter.
“I see the group of guys in the majors like Vlad (Guerrero Jr.) and (Cavan) Biggio and Bo (Bichette) and I love that the Blue Jays are giving the young guys the reigns to the team,” he said. “I dream of (making the majors) for sure. I keep grinding and believing it’s going to happen.”
Jeter his idol
Growing up a baseball player in upstate New York, surging New Hampshire Fisher Cats infielder Kevin Smith had one clearcut idol.
“I’ve always been a huge Derek Jeter fan,” said Smith. “I loved the way he approached the game and how he handled himself. He played for so long and was so consistent. I wore his number and played the same position. I wanted to play the game like him.
“My town was split between the Red Sox and Yankees, but I couldn’t root for the Red Sox. I was really a Jeter fan.”
Smith did wear the jersey for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League in 2016, hitting .305 and earning playoff MVP.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.