LAWRENCE — Angel Herrera was preparing to give Lawrence High basketball coach Jesus Moore the disappointing news.
Struggling to earn playing time and find his game on the court, Herrera was planning to leave the Lancer basketball team midway through his junior season.
“I was 90% sure I was going to quit,” said Herrera. “I was frustrated. There was one game I didn’t really play at all, and I was about to quit. But there was that 10 percent that wanted to stay, and that stopped me.”
After receiving some valuable advice from his brother, Herrera had a change of heart, deciding to stick with the team. A year later, he has established himself as one of the most dangerous shooters in Massachusetts.
Herrera leads Lawrence with 50 3-pointers, good for fifth in the Eagle-Tribune area, just one fewer than Penn State commit Dallion Johnson of Phillips. Herrera’s third on the Lancers in scoring at 12.5 points per game.
It’s been quite an emergence for the 6-foot-2 forward, who scored 52 points (3.5 ppg) and hit 10 3’s total last winter — all but two of those points after his near-exit.
Led by Hererra and the likes of Gabriel Zorrilla and Brandon Goris, Lawrence enters the postseason 15-6, winners of 11 of its last 14.
“We’re feeling confident,” said Herrera. “It was a tough loss to Andover in our (regular season final). But we learned from that and came out positive. We can’t underestimate anyone, but we feel like we have a team that can have a long playoff run.”
The Lancers are certainly thrilled with Herrera’s breakout season.
“Angel is a very hard-working, humble young man,” said coach “Moose” Moore. “He went from getting limited minutes as a junior to becoming a go-to, All-Star caliber player. He has worked extremely hard on his game.”
NEAR EXIT
Just over a year ago, Herrera thought his time with the Lancers was coming to a close.
Herrera played in nine of Lawrence’s first 11 games, but saw limited minutes and scored just two total points. At that point, he planned to leave the team — until receiving some wise words from his brother, former Lancer track athlete Adrian Herrera.
“I wasn’t seeing the court much,” said Angel. “Then, after not playing one game, I was about to quit. But then I talked to my brother, and he told me to stick it out and see what happens. I really took his words to heart and decided to keep playing.”
It didn’t take long for him to realize he made the right choice.
In the next game, Herrera knocked down two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points in a win over Tewksbury. He then scored at least one basket in every game the rest of the season, including a 14-point outburst with four 3-pointers in a state tourney victory over Lexington.
“Once I found the flow, I just kept going,” he said. “In the playoff game against Lexington, hitting three 3-pointers in one quarter, that came out of nowhere a little bit. It really helped my confidence going into this year.”
SENIOR BREAKOUT
Herrera was rolling from the start this season. He opened with a 13-point night against defending Division 2 North finalist North Andover, and scored 14 in a win over Lowell Catholic.
He then led Lawrence to a repeat title in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers in a win over Central Catholic, and 13 points with three 3’s in the title game victory over Londonderry.
“That game against Central was really a great experience,” he said. “That’s when I understood what I could do. I had a 3-pointer late, and the fans and the team going crazy really made me feel confident.”
Other big games include hitting six 3’s on his way to 24 points in a win over Charlestown and 19 points, including five 3’s, against Andover on Friday.
Herrera and his teammate now await the tournament pairings, which will be released on Friday, with confidence they can make a title run.
“We are focused on winning a championship,” said Herrera, who plans to play basketball in college or at a prep school next year. “A title seems far away now, but I believe in us, and it’s getting closer every day. I believe we can lead Lawrence to a title.”
Fab 5
1. Lawrence 15-6
2. Central Catholic 14-6
3. Haverhill 14-6
4. Andover 13-7
5. Pelham 13-4
Honorable Mention: Methuen (11-9), Greater Lawrence (12-7)
