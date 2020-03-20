Rob Pike said that only a perfect situation could persuade him to leave his job as Salem High head football coach.
Lowell High School presented such an opportunity.
Pike, who took over the Blue Devils after a winless 2012 season, and quickly turned them into one of New Hampshire’s most winning programs, officially announced on Wednesday that he was leaving to become the head football coach at Lowell High.
“It was very, very difficult to make this move,” said the 39-year-old Pike, who played football for Lowell’s rival, Haverhill High. “I love Salem with all my heart, and I loved coaching football there. They have the best kids in the world. I would only leave Salem if a perfect opportunity came up, and this was one.”
In seven seasons as Salem head coach, Pike led the Blue Devils to a 50-23 record. They advanced to the Division 1 semifinals each of the past three seasons.
Pike cited the chance to coach and teach at the same school as a primary reason for accepting the Lowell job. He currently teaches history at Haverhill High, and will begin teaching at Lowell in the fall.
“Salem has the best kids in the world, and the support from the community and administration was fantastic,” said Pike, who lives in North Andover. “The biggest reason is, Lowell is an opportunity to teach and coach in the same building. It was very difficult to switch and teach at Salem, with it being in a different state. It’s an advantage to teach and coach at the same school, and Lowell offered me that chance.”
BUILDING A CONTENDER
At Lowell, Pike will replace John Florence, who was let go after going 49-48 in nine seasons. The Red Raiders finished 4-7 in 2019 and 5-5 in 2018.
Turning around a struggling program is nothing new for Pike.
In 2012, Salem High went 0-12 under first-year coach Adam Gagne, the only winless season for the Blue Devils since the Eagle-Tribune began keeping records in 1982. Gagne then left to take the Westford Academy job.
Pike was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach and led the Blue Devils to a 4-6 record in 2013. The following season, Salem went 7-3, and he was named Eagle-Tribune football Coach of the Year.
The Blue Devils won at least six games in each of the next five seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2017. Salem snapped an eight-game losing streak to archrival Pinkerton in 2016, the first of four straight regular season wins over the powerhouse Astros.
“I really appreciated and loved my time at Salem,” said Pike. “They gave me my first chance to be a head coach. The kids and community made it a success, and I’ll miss them so much. But I’m really looking forward to an exciting opportunity at Lowell.”
BACK TO THE MVC
The move to Lowell is a return to the Merrimack Valley Conference for Pike. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker, he played football at Haverhill High (class of 1999) for his father, then head coach Bob Pike.
After playing football at Saint Anselm, Pike returned to serve as an assistant coach at Haverhill from 2003-08. He then became an assistant coach at Salem under Hall of Fame coach Jack Gati.
“It’s exciting to be back in the MVC,” he said. “I know the MVC well, and I respect it. It’s a great football conference with a lot of tough teams and tough kids. It will be fun to be back.
“Lowell has an athletic tradition that’s very strong. They have an excellent football tradition that goes back to Ray Riddick (Lowell coach from 1947-75) and Scott Boyle (1997-2006). They have tough kids that are willing to work hard to be successful, just like Salem has.”
Returning to Massachusetts also means Pike will have the chance to coach football on Thanksgiving Day again, against Lowell’s Turkey Day rival since 1998 — Haverhill High.
“It’s going to be really fun to coach on Thanksgiving Day again,” said Pike, who last coached on the holiday in 2014, when Salem faced Lawrence.
“I love that tradition. And it will be extra special because we’ll be playing Haverhill. It will be a little weird to face Haverhill, but it will be a lot of fun.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.