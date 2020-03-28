Although he’s trying to look at the big picture, perhaps no one was more disappointed with the cancellation of the baseball season at Northern Essex than Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughn.
The former Haverhill High and Post 4 standout was, understandably, chomping at the bit to get on the mound in a live game. It’d been a long time.
The last time Vaughn pitched was back in July of 2018 for his showcase travel team. He had pitched well over the summer, but he also started experiencing arm pain. When he had it checked out, he discovered that the problem was serious enough to require Tommy John surgery, which he had on Nov. 28 of that year.
And then he began the long, sometimes agonizing, sometimes boring, rehab period of well over a year. He missed the entire 2019 season as a Northern Essex freshman and wasn’t quite ready to pitch during any of the team’s fall scrimmages last year.
But Vaughn was getting stronger and, by the start of preseason practice this fall, proclaimed himself 100% ready to pitch in a game. He threw three innings in three intrasquad squad games, and was ready to go against top competition during the team’s spring trip to Florida.
“I felt 100% and felt I was better than before — stronger and with more on my pitches,” he said. “Going through rehab, I learned how to work my shoulder muscles better, I got stronger from lifting and I got bigger. I weighed 158 at the time of my surgery and now I weigh 175.
“I was really looking forward to the season to see what I could do.”
And then, the day before leaving for Florida, the trip was cancelled because of the COVID-19 threat. Soon thereafter, the entire season was declared lost.
“There’s more important things going on in the world (than baseball) but it was tough to hear because I’d been out so long,” said Vaughn. “When you’re getting into another year of not playing, that’s tough.”
Of course, if the situation improves, there’s a possibility of playing summer ball, but Vaughn isn’t sure he’ll go that route.
“I’d love to play but I’m not sure it’s in my best interest,” he said. “With the injury I had, I don’t want to rush anything. I think it would be better for me if I just worked on getting stronger and throw some bullpens on the side now and then.”
Which means that, no thanks to the caronavirus, by the time Vaughn pitches in a live game, it could be well over two years since he faced a batter from another team in a competitive setting.
Memories lost for Mejia
Like his players, Northern Essex baseball coach Jeff Mejia took the news hard when he found out the season has been cancelled after his team had played two games.
In fact, because his son, Jeff Jr., is on the squad after transferring from UMass Lowell, Mejia may have taken the news even harder.
“The hardest thing for me is the loss of memories I’d have with my son,” said Mejia. “This was the chance we had to travel around together, for me to coach him one last time and be involved with games.
“This season was going to be really special. He (Jeff Jr.) had changed the culture of the team and had become a real leader. I’m very proud of him and it was going to be neat to be around him during the season.
“Missing out on that was devastating for me. It’s been hard to get over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.