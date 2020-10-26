After two years of pain, setbacks and disappointment, Methuen senior Stephanie Ceballos has finally returned to the soccer pitch.
As a sophomore in 2018, during her varsity debut, Ceballos suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) that cost her not only that season, but her junior season as well.
But now, with her knee finally healed and an ankle injury in the summer behind her, Ceballos has returned to the game she loves, as a top midfield/forward for Methuen High.
“Being able to return for my senior year is definitely amazing,” said Ceballos. “I never expected to miss out on my junior season, so I’m very appreciative. I want a great season as a team and for myself personally.”
Ceballos has impressed second-year Methuen coach Kayla Grover with her soccer skills and resilience.
“Stephanie radiates with light through her constant infectious smile,” said Grover. “Despite all that she’s been through, she never dwells on what could have been. She takes each day head on with a positive attitude. Stephanie brings a work ethic like no other with a constant attitude to never give up. She is a great role model and an exceptional person on and off the field.
INJURY AND RECOVERY
Two years ago, Ceballos appeared in her first varsity game, Methuen’s 2018 season-opener against North Andover.
Ceballos, unfortunately, didn’t make it to halftime.
“I tore my ACL in the first 10 minutes or so of my first game,” she said. “I was looking forward to a great season, but unfortunately it ended very quickly.
“I went to save the ball from going out of bounds, then a defender from the other team blocked my running path. I went to run around her, but as I went to step with my foot, I didn’t plant it so I misstepped, becoming off balance and fell, consequently tearing my ACL.”
Ceballos underwent surgery, and was faced with a difficult recovery.
“The pain after tearing it was brief, but the pain from the surgery lasted longer and was more extreme,” she said. “The recovery was nine months. I was in physical therapy regaining muscle in my leg and I missed the rest of the soccer season and both track seasons. It was long and hard and I remember that more than I do the pain from the injury itself. It was just hard physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
Ceballos targeted a return to soccer last year as a junior, but her knee made that impossible.
“I wasn’t ready to play,” she said. “ My doctor and physical therapist told me, and I knew it too. I wasn’t where I needed to be. My leg still wasn’t strong enough.
“It was difficult to accept that and make the decision to not play. Other girls on the team that injured their ACLs were making it back in time for the season, and it was definitely frustrating because they had torn theirs after me. But ultimately I knew that I was making the right decision for myself, and I would be thankful later on.”
RETURN TO THE FIELD
After a promising indoor track season last winter, Ceballos was ready to take the pitch this fall. But she had to overcome one more hurdle.
“The first summer scrimmage we had, I rolled my ankle twice in the second half of the game,” she said. “I rolled it running to get closer to the ball. It was swollen and hurt to walk on. I didn’t play for a little more than a month and actually went back to physical therapy.”
But with her ankle healed, Ceballos was ready for Methuen’s coronavirus-delayed opener against Dracut.
“It felt great because I was back to playing with this team, many of whom I didn’t really get a chance to play with before,” she said. “I was very excited. I was able to make it through without getting an injury, leaving me hopefully healthy for the rest of the season.
“I just want to keep working hard and hope to see results. I want to improve and have fun, since it will be my last time playing soccer.”
TRACK STANDOUT
Before Methuen’s Stephanie Ceballos returned to the soccer pitch, she impressed in track.
Last winter, Ceballos ran a 1:43.98 in the 600 meters, a 4-second personal best, qualifying her for Division 1 States.
As a freshman, before her torn ACL, Ceballos was a member of the 4x800 team that set a school record by seven seconds with a 9:51.13. That was good for fifth at the EMass. Division 1 Relays.
