The past fall was not much fun for North Andover junior Hannah Martin.
A strong No. 4 runner for the Scarlett Knights’ talented girls cross country team, which was expecting perhaps the best season in its history, Martin was never — much to her regret — able to contribute.
In a freak accident last spring, Martin severely injured her big toe while on stairs at the home of good friend Julia Maguire.
“It wasn’t broken, but there was a lot of inflammation and it wouldn’t get better for a long time,” said Martin. “I would try to run a little and then have to stop. I wore a boot for awhile.”
Ultimately, Martin missed virtually the entire cross country season, spending much of her time working out on a stationary bike rather than running with her teammates, either in practice or the few dual meets that were held.
Depressing as it was for Martin, there were two silver linings, one being that the coronavirus pandemic seriously limited the season. There were no invitationals and few meets. And those meets were far from satisfying, what with opposing teams taking off from the starting line separately.
“I’m thankful that if I had to miss a season that was it,” said Martin. “There weren’t that many meets to run in.”
The other silver lining was that, thanks to biking, and that her leg muscles didn’t need time to adjust from distance running to what’s needed for the back and forth and lateral movement of basketball, she was ready to go on the hardcourt.
“I felt I was in good condition,” said Martin, who plays basketball in the offseason for Mass Rivals. “I think running (cross country) is an advantage when I start basketball, but not this year.”
Her performance has shown that she was indeed ready to go.
Although a young Knights’ team has struggled at times, Martin has been a constant. As the team’s point guard, she has directed the offense and led the team in scoring, reaching double figures five times in the first seven games with a high of 21 points in a victory over Lowell. She is averaging 19 points over the last three games.
Her play has impressed head coach Jessalyn Deveny.
“It has been exciting to watch Hannah’s ability to run the point guard position develop over the past two years,” said Deveny. “Playing the point goes way beyond being able to score points. You must be able to set the tempo and effectively communicate with your teammates on the floor.
“Hannah is the type of player that any coach would love to have on their team. Hannah not only possesses a strong basketball IQ, she is an endless worker. At practice, she sets the tone for others to follow. She makes those around her better.”
Martin also gets high grades from cross country coach Rick DelleChiaie, who hopes she can return to her form as a freshman, when she was All-MVC in the fall, and perhaps help out in track as well. She was a standout middle distance runner in middle school.
And Martin is certainly hoping to come back strong next fall, buoyed by her success in basketball, something she would like to continue for years to come.
“I’m definitely hoping to play basketball in college,” said Martin.
*************************************************
Meet Hannah Martin
School, grade: North Andover, sophomore
Sports: Cross country, basketball, track
Academics: 4.46 GPA
Parental influence: Father, Ken, played basketball and baseball at Brandeis and coached Hannah in basketball from 5th to 8th grade
Talented siblings: Sister Emma ran track and cross country at North Andover, now a student at MIT; brother Trey is a basketball player in the 6th grade.
Future goal: Play basketball in college
