SALEM — After having one game taken away last week due to COVID-19, and very nearly losing another to the coronavirus this past week, Salem was more than ready for Friday night.
“Two weeks is a lot of time between games,” said co-captain Noah Poulin. “Playing a real game is a different feeling. We were ready to play football, and getting a win makes it even better.”
The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on five of their six first half possession, and rolled to a 48-13 victory over Merrimack High School on Friday night.
“It was a good win,” said co-captain Jacob Brady. “We didn’t have much preparation for this game, but we went out, played hard and got better as the game went on. We trusted each other to make plays, and a win feels amazing.”
The game was a makeup of an Oct. 9 matchup that was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns at Merrimack. The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to play Pinkerton on Friday, but when that game was cancelled on Wednesday due a COVID case at Pinkerton, Salem and Merrimack rescheduled their game.
“I’m really proud of what the team did on short notice,” said Salem head coach Steve Abraham. “They were all excited to play Pinkerton, then there was the down time when we thought we might not play. So, to put this together in one day makes me very proud.”
Despite heavy rain and muddy conditions, the Blue Devils (2-1) wasted no time taking control on Friday.
On Salem’s third play from scrimmage, Blue Devils running back Aidan McDonald took a handoff and broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run.
“Aidan really set the tone right away with that touchdown,” said Abraham. “He has good speed, found the ally and hit it.”
After a defensive stand, the Blue Devils delivered a 10-play, 90-yard drive that Thomas Ahlers capped off with a 16-yard touchdown run. Merrimack (1-1) responded with a score, but McDonald answered with his second TD of the day, a 29-yard run.
After a second Merrimack TD, Salem quarterback Cody Clements made one of his three passes in the game count, finding Ryan Allard for a 74-yard score.
“I saw the cornerback looking inside,” said Clements. “I saw Ryan beat him, I threw it and I just trusted my receiver to make the play. He did, and he took it in for the touchdown.”
Salem’s Dante Fernandes closed out the half with possibly the game’s most impressive play. The running back turned the corner, make three defenders miss and scampered 75 yards for a touchdown.
Fernandez ran for 156 yards in the first half alone, and finished the game with 178 rushing yards. McDonald ran for an even 100 yards before halftime.
“We have a good group of running backs,” said Abraham. “Dante is our shifty running back. A lot of people don’t know about him yet, but they should. Aidan is more of our horse. We also have Tommy Ahlers and our fullbacks, who didn’t see many carries tonight because Merrimack was taking that away.”
Salem’s defense took over after halftime, forcing four turnovers. Allard, Joshua Brady and Jonas Dorsett each intercepted a pass, with Dorsett taking his 18 yards for a touchdown.
Jacob Brady also caused a fumble, which was recovered by Tanner Morgano. Anthony Aki and Jackson Dailey each had a sack, and Brady made a team-high 12 tackles.
“Our pass coverage was good and we got to the quarterback fast,” said Poulin, who made 10 tackles. “We also tackled well and forced some big turnovers.”
The Blue Devils will next close out the regular season by traveling to Windham (0-2).
“It feels terrific to get this win,” said Jacob Brady. “It feels great to get back out here, and we can’t wait to play Windham.”
Salem 48, Merrimack 12
Merrimack (1-1): 7 6 0 0 — 13
Salem (2-1): 14 20 0 14 — 48
First Quarter
S — Aidan McDonald 64 run (Jacob Brady kick), 9:46
S — Thomas Ahlers 16 run (Brady kick), 3:56
M — Jake Trahan 30 pass form Kyle Crampton (Steve Petz kick), 2:26
Second Quarter
S — McDonald 29 run (Brady kick), 7:30
M — Jacob Bunis 27 run (kick failed), 4:36
S — Ryan Allard 74 pass from Cody Clements (Brady kick), 3:41
S — Dante Fernandes 75 run (kick blocked), 1:18
Fourth Quarter
S — Brady 3 run (Brady kick), 11:52
S — Jonas Dorsett 18 interception return (Brady kick), 2:53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (52-435) — Dante Fernandes 16-178, Aidan McDonald 7-102, Jacob Brady 8-20, Thomas Ahlers 6-70, Cody Clements 3-27, Damian Gigante 3-5, David Jacques 4-28, Noah Mustapha 2-4, Matteo Mustapha 2-0, Jonas Dorsett 1-1; Merrimack (30-136) — Jacob Bunis 20-93, Declan Covell 3-25, Kyle Crampton 5-11, Jake Trahan 2-7
PASSING: Salem — Clements 1-3-0, 74; Merrimack — Crampton 20-39-3, 186
RECEIVING: Salem — Ryan Allard 1-74; Merrimack — Trahan 5-67, Shea Goodwin 8-61, Justin Fournier 3-20, Bunis 3-29, Steven Petz 1-9
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.