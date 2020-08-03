By all accounts, Levi Burrill’s baseball career was over.
The standout pitcher enrolled at Northern Essex Community College — one of the top junior college baseball programs in the country — after graduating from Amesbury High in 2016, hoping to earn an opportunity to pitch at a four-year college.
Burrill’s college career at NECC, however, lasted all of one inning. He suffered an impinged ligament in his arm that knocked him out for the rest of the 2017 season.
“After that, I ended up leaving school, started working, and didn’t think I’d have another shot at playing baseball,” he said.
Three years later, however, he’s back on the mound with renewed prospects for the future.
This summer, Burrill is ranked as one of the top pitchers in the North Shore Baseball League, and next spring he plans to pick up where he left off and give college baseball another shot at Northern Essex.
FINDING HIS WAY BACK
After getting hurt in 2017, Burrill took a job working construction with his uncle in Newport, Rhode Island. He primarily focused on work for the next year, but by the summer of 2018 his arm felt good enough to back on the diamond.
He reached out to his old summer coach Tim Southall and joined the Rowley Nor’Easters of the NSBL, serving as a position player and hitter rather than as a pitcher.
When he returned last summer, he felt good enough to try pitching again. He ramped up slowly, starting with an inning or two of relief in his first four appearances, striking out at least two batters in three of those outings while pitching five scoreless innings in total.
Feeling confident that Burrill was ready, Southall gave him the ball to start against the Manchester Marlins, his first start in more than two years.
The result was better than anyone could have imagined. Burrill pitched a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts, no walks and just three hits. More great outings followed from there, and Burrill finished the season 3-0 with an 0.54 ERA, 49 strikeouts and just six walks in 26 innings pitched.
“After that summer I basically decided I’m going to put everything I’ve got into baseball,” Burrill said.
BROTHERS IN ARMS
An added benefit of joining the Nor’Easters was that, for the first time since high school, Burrill got to play with his younger brother Logan. The younger Burrill also planned on enrolling at Northern Essex after he graduated from Amesbury in 2019.
“Once I found out he was going to NECC, I decided to go back and give it another shot,” Levi said.
The two brothers spent the entire offseason working out together, taking batting practice and doing whatever they could to get ready. Their work looked like it would pay off until the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season in March.
Despite having the rug pulled out from him again, Burrill stayed positive and continued working out. Eventually the situation improved to the point where summer baseball leagues could start up, and on July 7 he got the ball as the Nor’Easter’s opening day starter.
“That was super exciting for sure,” Burrill said. “It was exciting play the game that I love despite everything that’s going on right now. It felt amazing, it didn’t even feel real when I was out there. I didn’t think we’d play this summer at all the way things were looking.”
BEST HE’S EVER BEEN
Burrill’s performance this summer for the Nor’Easters has been nothing short of outstanding. Through four starts and 21 innings he has yet to allow an earned run, and so far he has 31 strikeouts against only five walks and five hits.
His best outing came on July 13, when he threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts against the North Reading A’s, and overall he’s thrown 17 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to opening day, when he allowed two unearned runs against the undefeated Northeast Tides.
He’s come through when called upon at the plate too, blasting a home run during a 17-0 win over the North Shore Phillies.
Southall said Burrill’s growth over the past few years has been special.
“I’ll tell you, I started with Levi when he was 17-years-old, and every year he gets better,” Southall said. “He’s just been the best pitcher in the league this year, he’s thrown amazingly for us.”
Thanks in large part to Burrill’s performance, the Nor’Easters have been enjoying a resurgence of their own. After finishing 6-18 last year and below .500 every year since 2016, the Nor’Easters entered the weekend second in the league standings (10-1) and just a half-game behind the Northeast Tides (10-0).
Given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Burrill isn’t quite sure what will happen once the summer season is over. For now his plan is to return to NECC and finally play a full season of college baseball with the Knights next spring. He’s also hopeful he might still get an opportunity to sign with a four-year program.
Regardless, he’s finally on the right track.
“I came back and kept trying to find a path for myself,” Burrill said. “I like the one I’m on right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.