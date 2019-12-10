Jackie Dehney has that wrestling mentality.
Explaining why she likes wrestling so much, the Central Catholic freshman from Pelham, N.H., is quite straightforward.
“I like the grind, working at it over and over,” said Dehney. “Both at practice and in the matches, it doesn’t matter.”
Dehney also enjoys winning, and she has done so much that Central Catholic coach Jamie Durkin calls her “one of the most decorated freshman in recent history.”
And he’s probably right.
While wrestling since the fifth grade, Dehney has put together quite an impressive resume, culminating with a terrific eighth grade season in which she was the New Hampshire state champion, the girls New England champion, finished second at the Super 32 tournament and finished fifth at the prestigious Fargo tournament.
Dehney has certainly done more than her share of wrestling over the years. She has wrestled in the Dracut, Salem and Derry youth programs and has been training for years with the Doughboy Wrestling Club, predominantly against boys.
Moreover, she has not shied away from the top competition. Far from it.
During the spring and summer, Dehney’s father takes her and younger sister Ashley, an 8th grader at Lowell Catholic, to tournaments throughout the country. She has competed in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, North Dakota and throughout the east coast.
After all that competition, she is currently the fifth-ranked girl in the country at 123 pounds.
Dehney enjoys competing against girls because it’s often in freestyle tournaments, a style she prefers, but she is more than comfortable wrestling boys. And there’s a good chance she could be Central Catholic’s starting 120-pounder.
In practice, Dehney often drills with sophomore standout Jimmy Glynn. Although she often holds her own, she feels Glynn will only make her better.
“He’s pretty strong, but he’s really fast on his shots and just really quick,” she said.
Still, Dehney is far from intimidated and is focused on a couple of things as the season gets underway Saturday at the Blue Devil Classic in Salem.
“My goal is to make varsity and make it through sectionals,” said Dehney. “I’m hoping to be a starter.”
The odds are high that Dehney will indeed start at some point, and probably sooner than later.
And, it’s likely she will be the next great female wrestler in the area, joining the likes of former state champ Danielle Coughlin of North Andover, current Phillips Academy coach Kassie Archambault and current Phillips senior Marisol Nugent.
********************************
Wrestling family
Jackie Dehney is not the only talented wrestler in her family. Younger sister Ashley is an eighth grader likely headed to Central Catholic next year and younger brother Thomas is a promising fourth grader.
Her father, Tom, did some wrestling in high school at Dracut and her cousin, Matt, is the head coach at Dracut High and was instrumental in getting all three of them into wrestling.
Lots of success
Among Jackie Dehney’s recent accomplishments are the following:
New Hampshire Middle School state champion
New Hampshire girls state champion
New England girls state champion
Runner-up at Super 32 girls tournament
Placed 5th at prestigious Fargo freestyle tournament
Ranked 5th nationally at 123 pounds
