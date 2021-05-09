There are certainly many in the Commonwealth Conference who are looking forward to the graduation of Whittier Tech senior Alicia Habib.
A two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star on the diamond, Habib was a key player in Whittier’s success her freshman and sophomore seasons, when the Wildcats went 20-5 and 21-5 as Commonwealth Conference champs.
In addition to anchoring the infield at shortstop, Habib hit .458 as a freshman and .444 as a sophomore. She scored 67 runs in those two years and, with 74 hits, was well on her way to reaching the coveted 100-hit plateau as a junior before the pandemic hit and eliminated the 2020 season.
Clearly, opponents are confident that the ‘Cats will not be as strong in 2022 without the talented Habib, who will be playing softball next year at Assumption College.
Well, here’s some bad news for the rest of the CAC. Habib may be gone next year but her younger sister, Kaylee, is a talented eighth grader expected -- as of now -- to attend Whittier in the fall, meaning that the Habib era could continue.
How good is Kaylee, who primarily pitches and plays third base? Her older sister gives a scary evaluation.
“I think she’ll be better than I am,” said Habib, who lives in Haverhill. “She can play anywhere and if you compare her with me in the eighth grade, she’s ahead of me.”
For that reason alone, the Habib impact on Whittier won’t soon be forgotten. But there are other reasons as well.
For one thing, Habib was a three-sport athlete at Whittier, blossoming into an outstanding volleyball player as a relentless libero and also playing basketball.
Moreover, in this crazy time of COVID, Habib was instrumental in helping persuade the administration at Whittier to overturn its original decision and allow a Fall 2 sports season.
“Me and another student (football player Aiden Bull) helped organize the protest in front of the school and we met with the superintendent,” said Habib. “The day after we met with her, she called us back into her office and told us ‘if it weren’t for you two we wouldn’t have fall sports.’ It was an awesome moment.”
That gave Habib the opportunity to play volleyball in the early spring. It’s a sport she began in earnest as a freshman and in which she has become quite proficient while also evoking a new sports passion.
“I definitely love volleyball and if I could do both in college, I’d love to,” said Habib. “It’s right up there with softball. I almost like it as much as softball.”
Almost.
“What I like most about softball is the success that comes from the hard work you put into it and it’s such a great feeling when you can do something to get your team going, whether it’s a home run a play on defense or anything.”
Habib, who plays in the offseason for Rip City, was an outstanding pitcher at the lower levels but rarely pitched for the Wildcats due to the presence of four-year starting hurler Nicole Verrette. But that’s been fine with her and she’s grown to love playing shortstop.
“I love being in the middle of the infield and making sure everyone is on the same page,” she said.
Whittier coach Cheryl Begin has seen plenty of great plays by Habib, both offensively and defensively.
“Ali has done so much for us,” said Begin. “She’s just all-around talented in softball -- there’s not one thing she doesn’t do well.
“She also has extraordinary passion for the game and she works every day to get better. That’s why she’s so good.”
******************************
Habib, Tardugno:
Race for 100 hits
The coronavirus pandemic slowed down the statistical careers of both Whittier Tech’s Alicia Habib and Methuen standout Stephanie Tardugno, who happen to be teammates in the offseason for Rip City.
Both were on pace to likely reach the coveted 100-hit plateau as juniors when Habib had 74 hits through two years and Tardugno was two better at 76.
“I wanted to get to 100 since my freshman year,” said Habib. “With fewer games this year, I’m going to really have to work to get it, but it’s still my goal.”
Because of the pandemic, Habib and Tardugno also lost the chance to be four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. In addition to their ability to get on base, Habib has scored 67 runs with 51 RBIs while Tardugno has 62 runs and 39 RBIs, the latter impressive from the leadoff spot.
