Pinkerton Academy long ago became synonymous with boys lacrosse success.
Before most schools had adopted the sport, coach Brian O’Reilly and his Astros were blazing a trail of brilliance. So it is no surprise that Pinkerton athletes are a major presence on the Eagle-Tribune’s All-21st Century boys lacrosse team.
After winning five of the first six state titles in New Hampshire lacrosse history in the 1990s, the Astros continued to rule after the turn of the century.
Pinkerton opened the 2000’s with three straight Division 1 crowns, led by area legends Bill Klotz, Bryan Boyle and Matt Johnson. The Astros were back on top in 2006, led by Steve Boyle and Dave Brochu, and in 2015 paced by Brett Dattilo.
The Astros then closed out the 2010’s with two more Division 1 titles (2018-19), led by three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Ryan Auger. But they weren’t alone.
North Andover was a trailblazer in Massachusetts high school lacrosse, led by brothers Ryan and Jim Connolly and their dad, coach Steve Connolly. More recently, Scarlet Knight Mike Roche (NA, 2019) is now playing for 2017 Division 1 national champion University of Maryland.
Buddy Farnham is best remembered for his record-setting football career at Andover High and two seasons on the New England Patriots’ practice squad. But he was a Division 1 lacrosse recruit before choosing football.
Central Catholic came on strong recently with the likes of three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Alex Parent, a feat matched by Haverhill’s Nathaniel Vazquez. Timberlane’s Matt Licata was a lock for his third straight Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors had his senior season not been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
We present, the Eagle-Tribune All-21st Century boys lacrosse team:
Buddy Farnham (Andover, 2006) — Andover High Hall of Famer. Three-time Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star and two-time All-Scholastic. Set then-school record for goals as senior. Football receiver starred at Andover (154 catches, 2,664 yards) and Brown University and spent two training camps with the New England Patriots.
Michael Hughes (Brooks, 2019) — Longstick midfielder dominated on defense. Also contributed 12 goals as senior and nine as junior. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Was playing key minutes for Division 1 Providence as freshman this spiring. Andover resident. Also Eagle-Tribune All-Star hockey defenseman.
Andrew Ouellette (Central, 2010) — Known for “Ouellette Magic.” Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior, led area in goals (78) and points (122), both then-school records. Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback/defensive back (1,117 yards rushing, 50 tackles as senior) in football and sixth man for 2010 state champion basketball team.
Alex Parent (Central, 2016) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 65 goals as senior. Finished four-year varsity career with 217 goals and 340 points. Scored career-best seven goals in win over North Andover. Was redshirt junior for Bryant University this spring. In football made 110 tackles as high school senior.
Nathaniel Vazquez (Haverhill, 2012) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Tallied 41 goals and 27 assists as senior, leading Haverhill to 13 wins. MVC MVP as junior (39 goals, 18 assists.) Finished four-year varsity career with 140 goals. Played college lacrosse at Le Moyne. Brother Nicholas played at Merrimack.
Ryan Connolly (North Andover, 2001) — North Andover High Hall of Famer. Scored 208 career goals. Played on first three North Andover varsity lacrosse teams and made first two Eagle-Tribune All-Star teams. Started at UMass Amherst. Replaced dad Steve as Scarlet Knights head coach. Was Eagle-Tribune Coach of Year in 2013. Older brother of Jim.
Jim Connolly (North Andover, 2005) — Graduated as the second-leading scorer in U.S. schoolboy history (324 goals, 523 points). Eagle-Tribune MVP as junior (84 goals) and senior (86 goals). Starred at UMass Amherst (90 career goals). Played seven seasons in Major League Lacrosse. Dad Steve coached him and brother Ryan.
Brien O’Connor (North Andover, 2010) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Started every game for three seasons. As senior, delivered stellar 5.1 goals-against average and 74.9 save percentage and was All-Scholastic. Had 5.5 GAA as junior and 5.8 GAA as sophomore. Four-year varsity hockey defenseman.
Matt Moody (North Andover, 2015) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (area-leading 80 goals, 106 assists) despite playing with broken hand. Second Scarlet Knights to win E-T MVP (Jim Connolly). E-T All-Star as junior (62 goals). Was backup as sophomore. Became vice president of Fairfield University club lacrosse team.
Mike Roche (North Andover, 2019) — Committed to perennial power University of Maryland as freshman. Debuted for Terrapins this spring. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in three seasons at North Andover (143 goals). Played freshman year at St. John’s Prep. Star pass rusher for 2018 Division 2 state champion football team.
Jeff Porter (Pentucket, 2015) — Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior (44 goals) and junior (31 goals). Scored 86 career goals. Also excelled in transition. Started for Coast Guard Academy. Running back in football (799 rushing yards, 12 TDs as senior) and starting guard for 2015 Division 3 North champion Pentucket basketball team.
Bill Klotz (Pinkerton, 2002) — Set area record for goals in single season (102) as junior, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP. Set New Hampshire record for career goals (261). Four-year varsity player scored at least 34 goals every season. Finisher career with 341 points. Played lacrosse at Holy Cross. Member of accomplished lacrosse family.
Bryan Boyle (Pinkerton, 2003) — Graduated as area’s all-time leading scorer (435 points), breaking teammate Bill Klotz’ record. Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior and junior (both 59 goals). Scored career-high 68 goals as sophomore and 36 goals as freshman. Started for Penn State. Played in MLL. Brother of Steve Boyle.
Matt Johnson (Pinkerton, 2003) — Keene State Hall of Famer, set school records in saves (699), save percentage (.644), goals-against average (7.03) and wins (46) and was D3 All-American in 2007. At Pinkerton was three-time All-NH and Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Spend six seasons as Saint Anselm goalie coach.
Steve Boyle (Pinkerton, 2006) — Graduated as No. 2 scorer in school history (434 career points), trailing just big brother Bryan. Scored 212 career goals. Tallied career-high 75 goals as junior. Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (50 goals, 122 points). Starred for perennial power Johns Hopkins (78 career goals). Played in MLL.
Dave Brochu (Pinkerton, 2007) — Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2007, becoming only goalie to win award in its 20-year history. As senior had 5.9 goals-against average and 68.1 save percentage. Was only goalie from New England invited to 2007 U.S. Men’s Under-19 Lacrosse Team tryout. Played lacrosse at Keene State.
Bobby Dattilo (Pinkerton, 2008) — As senior at Division 1 Hobart led nation in faceoff percentage (64.8) and was third-team All-American. At Pinkerton was Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (49 goals, 81.6 faceoff percentage). Helped football team win three straight Division 1 titles. Played four MLL seasons. Brother of Brett Dattilo.
Zach Tulley (Pinkerton, 2011) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior, the only true defender to win award since it was established in 2000. Four-year varsity player. New Hampshire representative at 2011 National High School All-Star Game in Florida. Played lacrosse at Keene State. Father Matt is Central Catholic Hall of Famer.
Tom Auger (Pinkerton, 2011) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as sophomore (57 goals). E-T All-Star as junior (50 goals) and senior (56 goals). Finished four-year varsity career with 234 points. Terrific shot. Played club lacrosse at UNH. Member of Pinkerton’s legendary Auger lacrosse family. Ryan Auger’s cousin.
Jake Lisauskas (Pinkerton, 2014) — Battled back from torn ACL to repeat as Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (40 goals, 70 points). Also E-T MVP as junior, scoring 33 goals before ACL injury in regular season finale. Finished varsity career with 96 goals and 201 points. Started in midfield for UMass Amherst lacrosse (31 career goals).
Brett Dattilo (Pinkerton, 2016) — Matched brother Bobby by earning Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (35 goals, 55 points). E-T All-Star as junior (42 goals). Three-time All-NH Division 1. Excelled on faceoffs. Top midfielder for UMass Lowell as senior this spring. Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back (1,210 rushing yards) as senior.
Ryan Auger (Pinkerton, 2019) — First ever three-time Eagle-Tribune boys lacrosse MVP. Scored 57 goals as senior, 66 as junior and 75 as sophomore. E-T All-Star as freshman (43 goals). Pinkerton’s career leader in points (436), edging legend Steve Boyle. Cousin of Tom Auger. Was freshman for Division 1 Bryant this spring.
Matt Licata (Timberlane, 2020) — Eagle-Tribune All-Star as sophomore (49 goals, 78 points) and junior (52 goals, 75 points). Lost senior season to coronavirus pandemic. Finished three-year varsity career with 135 goals and 223 points. Three-time All-NH. Committed to play for Division 1 University of Utah. Also played hockey.
