Golf is big in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
How do we know?
Well, check out this list, our All-21st Century Golf Team, with the best of our best since the turn of the century.
There seems to be a common bond throughout this list. They all loved golf, most of them pursuing careers as professionals.
It really is a Who’s Who List with some high school sensations, including Colin Brennan, of Andover, Joe Leavitt of Central Catholic and Rich Berberian of Pinkerton Academy.
Basically, there is a lot of winning here among our 18 picks, with some help from some of our area’s top golf coaches and professionals.
It wasn’t easy. There were a few Eagle-Tribune Players of the Year and a few who went on to great college careers, but in the end it was about high school greatness and those that had college aspirations.
Enjoy our team. It's a really, really good one.
Josh Lavallee, Central Catholic (2021)
One of several four-year stars, Lavallee still has another season remaining if the virus allows. Lavallee had a week to remember as a sophomore, winning the Div. 2 North Sectional and Div. 2 state title. The 2018 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year has also been a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference champ. He is getting many Div. 1 college offers.
Mac Lee, Andover (2020)
An area all-time great, he was three-time Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year. He qualified for the state tournament all four years. As consistent an athlete as Andover High has produced over the last two decades. He was Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year last fall (2019). Will be entering Boston College in the fall.
Lauren Thibodeau, Pinkerton Academy (2018)
She is among two girls who made this impressive list. Thibodeau wasn’t just good. She was, and still is, great. Not only did she clean up in the girls competition, copping four straight N.H. girls titles, but she was the Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, besting all of the boys, in 2017. She was dominant playing boys, too, leading the Astros to state tourney contention every year. A junior at University of Louisville with pro aspirations.
James McKee, Windham (2017)
McKee dominated the local circuit for three years as Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year from 2014 through 2016. He earned first-team N.H. all-state honors, while garnering two N.H. individual state titles and captaining two team titles. The high honors student took his talents to West Point, where he is was second team All-Patriot League last year.
Sean Bellemore, Haverhill High (2015)
The best Hillies’ golfer the last two decades, Bellemore had a huge senior year for Coach Kevin Murphy, including being named MVC Player of the Year in 2014. He also shocked the field by taking the MVC championship as a sophomore. He had a chance at conference MVP as a junior but got hurt playing a hockey game. As steady a player as Haverhill has had this century.
Krystal Knight, Pentucket Regional (2015)
Knight was the top player and captain at Pentucket Regional, winning 2014 Cape Ann League Player of the Year. The Groveland native was a dominant player on the junior circuit during her high school days and won the Mass. girls state title by 5 shots as a senior. Went on to have a great career at Merrimack College as a Div. 2 All-American and the program’s all-time best.
Brett Krekorian, Andover High (2014)
Was key cog on Andover’s better teams as a four-year starter from 2010 to 2013, earning Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year and guiding the Warriors to back to back MVC Large School championships. A very good athlete, Krekorian played basketball for two years at Andover. A decorated golfer at Limestone (N.C) University, where he was a two-time Div. 2 All-American.
Connor Greenleaf, Central Catholic/Windham High (2014)
Wherever Greenleaf played, and he played at Central Catholic and Windham High, he was dominant. He was MVC individual champion as freshman, later winning N.H. Div. 2 individual titles back to back in 2012 and 2013. Overall, a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. A great career which saw him also make match play at the prestigious U.S. Junior Am in 2012. Later played at Boston College with Atkinson’s Nick Pandelena (St. John’s Prep).
Tyler Nelson, Central Catholic (2014)
Nelson wasn’t only clutch in his favorite sport, basketball, breaking all-time scoring records at Central Catholic and later Fairfield University. As a golfer, he not only was co-MVP as a senior, but he carded two holes-in-one in tournament play (MVC and Div. 1 states). He finished fourth in the Div. 1 state tourney as a senior and was the school’s No. 1 golfer. Was in top 10 in two MVC Championships. Central coach Vinny Pastore said that if Nelson focused on golf, who knows where he could’ve taken it.
Joe Leavitt, Central Catholic (2012)
A star of stars. Leavitt is an area all-time great, winning Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year three times. The Atkinson, N.H., native was a threat to win every match and tournament he played. He lost in the state final playoff with best friend Nick Panelena as a senior and was tied for 7th as a sophomore. Played at Florida Southern before transferring to URI, where he captained team. Also a two-time N.H. Amatuer champ.
Nick Fairweather, Salem/Windham High (2011)
Fairweather starred at three schools -- Bishop Guertin, Salem High and Windham High -- in four years. He was N.H. Division 2 state champion as a senior and led Windham to a 21-0 mark. He also was the New England Interscholastic champ. As a junior player, won Northern Junior title with back-to-back 68s. Runner-up to Joe Leavitt in N.H. Junior Amateur, losing in a playoff. Teamed with Leavitt to star at URI.
Jeff Cohen, Salem High (2010)
From Windham, N.H., Cohen won Eagle-Tribune MVP honors as a senior at Salem High in 2009. A three-year sensation, he won the N.H. Large state individual title as a senior. Went on to have a nice career at Sacred Heart University where he earned the No. 1 spot, with several top 5 finishes, as a senior.
Danny Kish, Pinkerton Academy (2009)
One of Pinkerton’s best, Kish finished seventh, third, second and third in the four N.H. Class L state tournaments. He was a key player on two of Pinkerton’s best teams -- 28-2 in 2007 and 30-0 in 2008. The Astros senior captain went on to play collegiately at Wingate (N.C.) College before transferring to UNH, where he starred on the college club circuit. He is currently a teaching pro at Atkinson Country Club.
Rich Campiola, Central Catholic (2008)
Campiola was one of Coach Vinny Pastore’s greats. A two-time winner of the Merrimack Valley Conference championship, the Windham, N.H. resident was one of the top area youth players in the mid-2000s. He went on to Lynn University in Boca Raton, playing well on the Div. 2 perennial power.
Colin Brennan, Andover High (2007)
Another star among stars, he could beat anybody among this elite group on a given day or tournament. A three-time Merrimack Valley All-Star and two-time MVC Player of the Year in 2006. Was Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2006 as well. Started career at Rollins Collins before helping Johnson & Wales University become a national threat at the NAIA level. Brennan made an attempt at a pro career, but returned to amateur status and was named 2012 MGA Player of the Year.
Rich Berberian, Pinkerton Academy (2006)
A golfing lifer, who followed his dad’s footsteps as an area golf pro, Berberian was a four-year star at Pinkerton, particularly his last two years as Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2004 and 2005. A two-time N.H. state Junior Player of the Year in 2002 and 2004, Berberian captured the N.E. Junior Amateur Championship before entering college. He also won the 2005 N.H. Jr. Amateur Championship. A highlight as a pro, he won the PGA Pro National Championship and has qualified for four straight PGA Championships.
Nick Antonelli, North Andover High (2005)
One of the great North Andover Scarlet Knights, Antonelli, was the 2003 Cape Ann League Player of the Year. As a senior in the fall of 2004 Antonelli won the CAL Open followed by the Div. 2 North Sectional. Antonelli headed to Florida Atlantic before transferring to Salem State, where he had four productive seasons, his last two as captain and No. 1 or No. 2 player. He turned pro in 2011, playing on the Canadian Tour, and all of the New England state opens before settling down as a teaching pro at Atkinson County Club.
Ryan Furey, Methuen High (2004)
Among Methuen’s golfers this century, Furey is at the top. The 2003 Eagle-Tribune MVP also copped the Merrimack Valley Conference championship as a senior, sharing league co-MVP honors. His brother Sean went on to have an elite track career at Dartmouth and later in the Olympics.
