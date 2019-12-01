As a member of the Haverhill Elite Track Club, Finleigh Simonds entered her freshman year at Haverhill High with a solid resume and a good reputation.
But would she be able to duplicate her success on the high school level, at a longer distance?
Well, under the guidance of veteran Haverhill cross country coach Mike Maguire, the answer is an emphatic yes!
Simonds started the season with a resounding win at the Tewksbury MacDougall freshman 3K race, and later in the season was also the winner at the 3k freshman race at the MSTCA State Coaches Meet. But she showed from the outset that she could handle the longer distances. In fact, she was so consistently successful that she has been selected as our Eagle-Tribune MVP.
Simonds finished third in the MVC meet behind Billerica’s dynamic one-two punch, coming in with a 19:29, and was named MVC Division 2 Runner of the Year. Prior to that, she came in eighth at the Ocean State Invitational and then placed first at the Catholic Memorial Invitational with a 5K time of 19:38.
Showing no fear at the season-ending large meets, Simonds came in second at the Division 1 Eastern Mass. meet with a fine 5K time at Wrentham of 19:13.2, and then came in 16th at the Division 1 All-State meet.
A confident runner, Simonds likes to stay with the lead pack and then make a move when she sees an opening.
“She arrived at Haverhill (High) with good experience running at high-level competitions,” said Maguire. “When you watch her run, you see someone with a big, efficient stride and she also possesses a great competitive spirit and determination.”
Simonds will now turn her attention to track. As an eighth grader, she had best times of 2:25.93 in the 800, 5:25.87 in the mile and 11:50.96 in the 2-mile.
Former Eagle-Tribune MVPs
2017-18 — Meghan Cross, Pinkerton; 2016 — Susie Poore, Windham; 2015 — Lily Voke, North Andover; 2014 — Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; 2013 — Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; Ariel Vaillancourt, Pinkerton; 2012 — Jackie Solimine, Haverhill; 2011 — Maggie Mullins; 2010 — Maggie Mullins, Andover; 2009 — Alanna Poretta, Pentucket; 2008, 2007, 2005 — Kirsten Kasper, North Andover; 2006 — Kelly Desharnais, Timberlane; 2004 — Colleen McNaughton, Haverhill; 2003 — Ashley Morgenstern, Pinkerton; 2002 — Jessica Flinn, Timberlane; 1999-01 — Melissa Donais, Phillips (Bradford); 1998 — Allison March, Londonderry; 1997, 1995 — Tricia Guertin, Haverhill; 1996 — Amy DeCamp, Londonderry; 1991-94 — Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1990 — Nichole Martin, Haverhill; 1989 — Kristin Cobb, Timberlane
MOLLY KILEY
Andover, Freshman
Burst onto the scene even faster than her coach and mother, Sue Kiley, expected. Led Warriors in every race. Edged by Haverhill star Finleigh Siminds in great dual-meet finish. Placed first at Frank Kelley Frosh/Soph Race (11:48 for 3K), took second at Robert MacDougal 3k Freshman race (11:55), came in sixth at MVC (19:46) and just missed making All-State, taking 12th at EMass D1 with a 19:43. Older sister, Grace, runs track at Andover.
LEYLA KVATERNIK
North Andover, Sophomore
Missed entire freshman cross country campaign with broken toe but made up for lost time. Part of Knights’ magnificent threesome with Courtney Dalke and Abby Mastromonaco. Had personal-best 5K time of 19:24 at Battle of Border. Led team at MVC Meet, finishing fifth. Named team MVP. Had terrific freshman track season. Was third in area in 2-mile with 11:34.72, ran mile in 5:30.29.
COURTNEY DALKE
North Andover, Junior
Track standout getting better at cross country every year. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Consistent all fall. Finished seventh at MVC meet. Had the race of her life at Division 2 All-State, taking 5th with a 19:10 clocking for 5K. Strong relay runner. Runs 400 and 800 in track. Terrific finishing kick. Plays the trumpet in the band and still competes. Older brother Chris runs at the University of Rochester.
ABBY MASTROMONACO
North Andover, Junior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dedicated year-round runner. Ran terrific 19:03 for 5K to finish third at Battle of the Border. Injured the last half of season but ran in races without training. Still came in ninth at MVC meet. Runs the mile in track. Part of trio that finished second at Clipper Relays as top Mass. team. Formerly played drums in band before focusing on running.
PHOEBE RUBIO
Pentucket, Sophomore
After huge improvement during freshman season, kept getting better. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led young Sachems’ team all year. Came in third in Cape Ann League meet with 19:25.3. Had terrific race in EMass Division 5, finishing second in 19:09.31. Top local finisher at D2 All-State, taking 11th (19:54) on tough 5K course. Ran 5:19.68 mile last year, which was third best in area. Twin sister Emily also on team.
MEGHAN CROSS
Pinkerton, Senior
Finished season strong as she has for four years. Finished fourth in Division 1 in 19:35.4 on Derryfield’s tough 5K course, then came in 16th at Meet of Champions in 18:47.7. Finished second at Battle of the Border. Team leader on squad ravaged by injuries. Enjoyed strong year in track last year with 11:17.21 in 2-mile, 5:27.80 in mile. Ran 10:34.3 in 1,000 meters indoor. E-T’s MVP last two years in cross country.
Silvia Caddell
Salem, Senior
Captain led Blue Devils all year as top runner. Finished 13th at Nashua Invitational. Had tremendous race at D1, taking 8th in 19:47 on Derryfield Park’s tough 5K course. Second local finisher in Meet of Champions. “Her confidence kicked in and she realized she’s not just a track runner,” said coach Spencer Shaw. Terrific 800 runner, ran 2:17.38 in 800 last year, ninth best all-time. Will run at UNH next year.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Leila Boudries, Soph.
Brooks — Vanessa Shipley, Sr., Andover
Central Catholic — Kelsey Seamans, Sr.; Lily Angluin, Jr.; Sophia Beland, Sr.
Gr. Lawrence — Ivana Perez, Sr.; Nikvelisse Andino, Sr.; Erianna Valverde, Frosh.
Haverhill — Gabby DeRoche, Sr.; Ariann LeCours, Jr.; Brynne LeCours, Soph.
Lawrence — Monet Rodriguez, Sr.; Tamara Nicholls, Soph,
Methuen — Mia Torres, Sr.; Emily Charest, Soph.; Miana Caraballo, Soph.
North Andover — Hannah Martin, Frosh.
Pelham — Paige Hurst, Soph.
Pentucket — Ella Eric, Soph.; Emily Rubio, Soph.; Audrey Conover, Frosh.
Phillips Academy — Caroline Empey, Soph., Andover
Pinkerton Academy — Makenna Alden, Soph.
PMA — Elaina Latino, Sr.
Salem — Natalie Coryea, Soph.
Sanborn — Emma Botelho, Jr.
Timberlane — Kerry Gannon, Jr.; Sealaan Gitterman, Soph.
Whittier — Molly Deziel, Sr.; Kaitlyn Bilodeau, Sr.; Allison Gallagher, Jr.
Windham — Taylor Kane, Jr.; Larissa Piessens, Frosh.
