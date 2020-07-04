Andover and Central Catholic, which are bitter rivals in several sports, have battled it out in girls soccer as much as any other sport.
Andover was the dominant team of the region in the first decade of the 21st century and Central was the team to beat in the last decade, going 66-2-3 over a three-year span that included a state title. Along the way, the two rivals engaged in some fierce battles.
The MVC powerhouses showcased some amazing talent, which is reflected on our 25-player All-21st Century girls soccer team. Eight Central players made the squad and six Golden Warriors, and both schools certainly could have enjoyed more representatives.
The 25 players makes one of the largest of all our 21st Century teams. Because of the abundance of talent, it was difficult to limit it at that. Several Eagle-Tribune MVPs did not make the cut and outstanding players like Methuen twins Megan and Nicole Langlois — who are both playing at Merrimack — are among the standouts who just missed out.
Picking an MVP from this squad was nearly impossible. Andover’s Jackie Powers and Emily Pallotta and Central Catholic’s Ashley Evangelista, Elayna Grillakis and Amanda Fay are all more than worthy and former Brooks star Jaime Gilbert shouldn’t be left out of the conversation.
So we’ll leave picking that title up to the readers.
Jenny Muller, Andover (2003), Midfield — Known for basketball (two-time Eagle-Tribune Player of Year) but just as accomplished in soccer. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Playmaking midfielder had 10 goals, 10 assists as senior. Extremely quick and smart. EMass All-Star, All-State and New England.
Jaime Gilbert, Brooks (2004), Forward — Magician with the ball, had cannon for shot. Led area in scoring three straight years, netting 33 as junior when she was E-T MVP and led Brooks to Class A title. Was ISL MVP and All-Scholastic. Injured as senior. Later became Brooks head coach.
Layal Hanna, Andover (2004), Defense — Eagle-Tribune MVP. Quarterback of defense that allowed less than a goal per game. Led Warriors to 13th MVC title in 19 years. All-MVC. Eastern Mass. All-Star, earned All-State recognition.
Jackie Powers, Andover (2005), Forward — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic. Golden Boot winner as junior with 23 goals. Netted 26 goals as senior to finish with then-school record 75 goals, 110 points. MVC Div. 1 MVP had devastating left foot. EMass All-Star and All-State.
Natalia Mendoza, Haverhill (2005), Forward — Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star. MVC Division 2 Player of the Year. Tied for Golden Boot award with 28 goals. Superb finisher with both feet. Strong leader with all-around skills.
Emily Pallotta, Andover (2006), Midfield — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Led Warriors to four straight MVC titles. Defensive wall in midfield but also had 38 goals, 57 assists in three years. All-State and All-New England. Scholastic All-American in Jr. Olympic Development Program. Scholarship player at Boston University.
Ryann Cullinan, Salem (2006), Forward — Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-Class L first team twice. Scored 22 of team’s 35 goals as senior. Had school record 79 goals for career. Incredibly fast. Windham resident.
Kara Rogato, North Andover (2007), Defense — Rock solid defender a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Quarterbacked defense that allowed just 16 goals in 21 games. Scored five goals as defender, four on headers. Had a fine career at Worcester State.
Jill Schott, Central Catholic (2007), Goalie — Allowed only 13 goals all year while posting 11 shutouts. Had 20 shutouts in two years. Regularly punted past midfield. Windham resident. Played for Boston Bolts club. Scholarship player for Providence.
Jami Styrczula, Haverhill (2008), Midfield — First-ever Eagle-Tribune MVP for Haverhill. Led region with 24 goals. MVC Player of Year. Key to Hillies’ 13-4-2 season. Scored twice in memorable 2-1 victory over Central Catholic.
Sammi Jo Saltamacchia, Timberlane (2008), Midfield — Steady and reliable. Scored 12 goals with 7 assists as senior. Led team in scoring three straight years, finishing with 55 career goals. All-Class L first team.
Ashley Evangelista, Central Catholic (2009), Forward — Eagle-Tribune MVP as sophomore and senior. MVC Large MVP, EMass Division 2 Player of the Year. Missed most of junior year with torn meniscus. Methuen resident. Terrific all-around player scored 18 goals with 13 assists as senior. Played at URI, selected to Central Hall of Fame.
Eliza Marshall, Brooks (2009), Forward — Unstoppable with the ball. Captured Golden Boot award with 30 goals. Scored 55 career goals. Scored six goals in big 6-3 win over St. Paul’s. North Andover resident. Played at Brown.
Jess Morrow, Andover (2009), Midfield — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeat Division 1 EMass All-Star first team. Coordinated offense from midfield. Had 50 career goals. Switched to defense at Boston University, earned All-American honors.
Casey Anderson, Haverhill (2010), Forward — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 23 goals as senior. MVC Small MVP. One of areas’s all-time scoring leaders with 86 career goals.
Mikayla Hickey, Central Catholic (2011), Forward — Eagle-Tribune MVP, team’s top scorer for state champions. All-Scholastic. Switched to defense in playoffs and stood out. “She’s like three plays ahead of everyone else,” said coach Casey Grange. Played at Seton Hall.
Sarah Bressette, Brooks (2013), Forward — Eagle-Tribune MVP. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Unstoppable as senior with 23 goals, 14 assists. Led team to NEPSAC Class A title. “A terror for any back line she goes against,” said coach Jaime Gilbert.
Jackie Alois, Andover (2013), Defense — Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star could not be overcome. “One of the best defenders I’ve coached,” said coach Meghan Matson. Super athletic, won Bishop Award as area’s top three-sport athlete. Four-year starter at Brown.
Pam Coufos, North Andover (2013), Midfield — Controlled the flow of the game. All-Scholastic. Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored nine goals as senior while focusing more on defense. Played at Fairfield.
Courtney Walsh, Central Catholic (2014), Forward — Fast and strong. MVC Division 1 MVP. All-Scholastic. All-New England. Windham resident. Unselfish player, but finished with 45 career goals. “An unbelievable player all four years,” said coach Casey Grange.
Alli Wiggins, Central Catholic (2015), Forward — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Became Central’s No. 2 all-time scorer despite missing 1 1/2 years with injuries. Had 10 goals in 14 games as senior. Methuen resident. “One of the top players in the history of our program,” said coach Casey Grange.
Hannah Pesci, Windham (2016), Forward — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 20 goals as senior, coming one goal from leading area three straight years. Had 80 career goals. Constant motion, often helped out on defense. Standout at Endicott College.
Amanda Fay, Central Catholic (2017), Goalie — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. MVC Goalie of Year three straight years. Led team to Division 1 state title. Allowed only 29 goals in 60 games, a 0.49 GAA. Bishop Award winner from Atkinson. Earned scholarship to Boston University.
Elayna Grillakis, Central Catholic (2018), Forward — First ever three-year Eagle-Tribune MVP. Led Central to unbeaten regular season as senior. MVP in MVC three years. Scored school record 35 goals as senior. Two-time Golden Boot winner, scored school record 91 career goals. “Truly a game changer,” said coach Casey Grange. “She can do it all to create for herself and her teammates.” Plays for Providence.
Ashley Raphael, Central Catholic (2018), Forward — All-New England. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Poured in 31 goals added 16 assists despite missing playoffs with torn ACL. Scored 66 career goals with 49 assists. Plays for Boston University.
