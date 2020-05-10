The Girls Volleyball All-21st Century team is loaded with great all-around athletes.
Salem’s Karen Harrington, for example, was the Eagle-Tribune softball Player of the Decade, Timberlane’s Jess Cegarra and Pinkerton’s Amelia Graves were outstanding track athletes and Andover’s Ashley McLaughlin was a standout in basketball at Holy Cross.
Another characteristic of our 18-member team is that they were predominantly smart players who knew the intricacies of the game. Not surprisingly, two of them — Cegarra and Graves — captured Moynhian Scholar-Athlete awards.
Above all else, however, our All-Century team is loaded with winners, which largely explains the breakup of the team. Andover led with five selections while Central Catholic was next with three and Salem and Pinkerton had two each. These were the dominant teams of the last two decades.
Salem was a New Hampshire powerhouse in the first decade, winning two state titles powered by Casey Stoodley, and contending for top honors every year while Andover and Central were two of the elite teams in Massachusetts during a 10-year stretch.
From 2009 through 2017, Andover had a stunning 192-20 record and won six Division 1 North titles, often defeating Central in the finals. The Raiders, meanwhile, were North champs in 2008 (22-1), 2009 (22-1) and 2011 (21-2) and reached the state finals each year.
Taking center stage during the Andover run were the likes of All-Century players Liz Wait, Azita Bakhtyari and Alexis Mancha while Carolyn Eddy and Alexis Michal were key to two of Central’s three state finalist teams.
Overall, the All-Century team is blessed with talent from ferocious frontcourt hitters like Harrington and Methuen’s Abby Sullivan to awesome setters and liberos like Bakhtyari and Eddy and they all had at least two terrific seasons. One great season was not enough to get selected.
It was a difficult task to select this team and some great players were left off, and it’s just one person’s opinion. But here we go.
KAREN HARRINGTON, Salem (2002) — The E-T Player of the 2000s. A 6-1 powerhouse, had 200 kills as a senior and led Salem in service points and blocks. UNH scholarship player started on two America East championship teams. Also the E-T softball Player of the Decade.
JESS CEGARRA, Timberlane (2003) — Three-time E-T All-Star and 2002 MVP. Also a standout in track, won Max Bishop Award as top three-sport athlete. A powerful and athletic 5-11, she was a four-time All-NE 10 player at Bryant.
COLLEEN EDDY, Central (2003) — The MVC MVP in 2002 dominated at net and as a server. She had 26 service points in big tourney win. Four-year starter at SNHU, broke school record for digs.
ASHLEY MCLAUGHLIN, Andover (2004) — Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MVP as senior. Powerful 6-1 hitter. Andover Hall of Famer for volleyball and basketball. Standout hoop player at Holy Cross as 3-year starter. Became head volleyball coach after college.
CHRISTINA SADOWSKI, Salem (2004) — Class L Player of Year in 2003. All-Around player, but a monster at the net. Standout at Bentley was 2007 NE-10 MVP and became school’s all-time hitting leader.
SAMANTHA KERIVAN, Andover (2006) — A rare two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. A 5-11 middle hitter and MVP of MVC , she led Andover to first state finals. Had 234 kills as senior.
JADITH LORENZO, Lawrence (2009) — A three-time E-T All-Star and MVP in 2008. Two-time All-Scholastic became a standout at Bryant. Legendary coach Bill Brouder called her “best-ever player at school.”
CAROLYN EDDY, Central (2010) — Three-year E-T All-Star and MVP in 2009. Two-time All-Scholastic and All-State as a senior. A 5-5 fireplug as setter and defender. Played at UMass Lowell.
ALEXIS MICHAL, Central (2012) — Standout 5-8 setter led Central to D1 state finals. Had whopping 56 assists in semifinal win. E-T MVP in 2011. Led team in assists, points and aces.
LIZ WAIT, Andover (2013) — All-Scholastic 5-9 middle hitter and 2012 E-T MVP. Had 188 kills as senior and superb at blocking. Led Warriors to 23-1 season. Merrimack Valley MVP.
ABIGAIL SONUGA, Haverhill (2014) — Two-year league MVP. Division 1 All-State. Dominant at net. School-record 288 kills as senior, 710 for career. Scholarship player and standout at Franklin Pierce.
AZITA BAKHTYARI, Andover (2015) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Two-time MVC MVP. All-Scholastic. All-State. Had 1,433 career assists. Legendary coach George Sullivan called her “best setter I ever had.” Had 44 assists in state championship game.
JILLIAN BOYLE, North Andover (2016) — North Andover’s only Eagle-Tribune MVP. All-Scholastic libero. Averaged 8.1 digs per set. Finished career with 1,329 digs, 183 aces.
LEXI SAWYER, Windham (2017) — Eagle-Tribune MVP the ultimate team player. Led team to 19-0 record and state title as senior, averaging 11 kills. Had 27-inch vertical jump. Also started on state title team as sophomore.
ABBY SULLIVAN, Methuen (2018) — A 5-10 powerful middle hitter. Had eye-popping 449 kills, 150 blocks as senior. Eagle-Tribune MVP, league MVP and All-Scholastic. Led team to 21-2 record. UNH recruit and starter.
AMELIA GRAVES, Pinkerton (2018) — Two-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Division 1 All-State. Athletic and powerful 5-9 hitter. Finished career with over 500 kills. Moynihan Scholar also a track E-T All-Star.
ALEXIS MANCHA, Andover (2018) — Two-year E-T All-Star; missed entire year with injury or might have been three. MVC D1 MVP as senior. Did it all with 205 kills, 356 digs, 124 assists and 47 aces. Scholarship player at St. John Fisher.
ELLA DANDRADE, Pinkerton (2019) — Terrific setter, led team in kills, service points and digs as senior when moved to hitter. Eagle-Tribune MVP. Second player in school history with more than 1,000 digs. Moynihan Scholar.
