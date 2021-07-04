Haverhill’s Elijah Moses and North Andover’s Brett Dunham took home Athlete of the Year honors as the All-Merrimack Valley Conference baseball team was announced last week.
Dunham earned Division 1 MVP honors after leading the Scarlet Knights to a 14-3 record and a trip to the Division 1 North semifinals. He will be playing baseball at Northeastern University.
Moses was the Division 2 MVP after leading the Hillies (9-9) to the Division 1 North quarterfinals, their deepest playoff run in at least 14 years. He had two hits, an RBI, scored a run and pitched two perfect innings of relief to earn the win in Haverhill’s Division 1 North first round upset of No. 1 seeded Medford.
North Andover’s Todd Dulin (Division 1) and Haverhill’s Paul Sartori (Division 2) each earned Coach of the Year honors.
First-Team All-Conference
Andover — Nolan Schirmer, Sr.; Anthony Teberio, Sr.; Tanner O’Sullivan, Sr.; Central Catholic — George Chaya, Sr.; Ryan Cloutier, Jr.; Haverhill — Elijah Moses, Sr.; Methuen — Jomari Rosa, Sr.; North Andover — Brett Dunham, Sr.; Brendan Holland, Sr.; Ryan Griffin, Jr.; Dracut — Jake Pynn, Jr.; Lowell —Adam Betty, Sr.; Chelmsford — Marcos Hernandez, Jr.; Vraydon Gray, Soph.; Tewksbury — Ryne Rametta, Sr.
Second-Team (locals)
Andover — Adam Ritter Sr.
Central Catholic —Matthew Maloney Sr.; Kyle Espinola Jr.
Haverhill — Zachary Guertin Sr.; Shawn Joubert Jr.
Lawrence — Raudi Rodriguez Jr.; Jonathan Vega Soph.
Methuen — Nick Avellani Sr.; Jackson Petisce Jr.
North Andover — Sean Corliss Sr.; Derek Finn Sr.
Miscellaneous Honors
Athlete of the Year: Brett Dunham, North Andover (Division 1); Elijah Moses, Haverhill (Division 2)
Coach of the Year: Todd Dulin, North Andover (Division 1); Paul Sartori, Haverhill (Division 2)
