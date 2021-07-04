The All-Merrimack Valley Conference boys lacrosse team was announced last week, and Central Catholic placed an area-leading three players on the first team, led by star defenseman Jackson Burns.
Andover placed two on the first team, led by three-sport standout Anton Pace, while North Andover also had two honorees, paced by Steven Ferullo. Haverhill’s Shane McGonagle, wrapped up the first-team locals.
All-Conference First Team
Andover — Colin MacLean, Sr., midfield; Anton Pace, Sr., midfield; Central Catholic — Billy Ryder, Sr., attack; Hunter DeLonais, Sr., midfield; Jackson Burns, Sr., defense; Haverhill — Shane McGonagle, Sr., midfield; North Andover — Steven Ferullo, Sr., midfield; Ollie Litster, Jr., midfield;
Billerica — Myles Jean, Sr., attack; Dominic Terrazzano, Soph., attack; Alex Lizzotte, Jr., defense; Connor Doherty, Jr., midfield; Scott Einarson, Soph., utility; Chelmsford — Will Walsh, Jr., attack; David Gagnon, Sr., midfield; Alex Lafreniere, Soph., midfield; Joe Conley, Sr., defense; Dan Craig, Soph., defense; Dracut — Brock Desmarais, Soph., midfield; Calvin Desmarais, Sr., goalie
Second Team Locals
Andover — Erik Aulbach, Jr., midfield; Logan Carr, Sr., defense;
Central Catholic — Easton Morse, Soph., attack; Matt DeSimone, Sr., midfield; Shane Burns, Soph., midfield; Isiah Koziell, Soph., defense
Haverhill — Ty Lescord, Frosh., midfield
Methuen — Will McKinnon, Jr., attack; Michael Soucy, Jr., midfield; Joey Pinto, Jr., defense; Ethan Schena, Sr., goalie; David Rizzo, Jr., utility
North Andover — Jack Ferullo, Jr., attack Grant Willoe, Sr., midfield; Ryan Clunie, Sr., midfield; Tyler Fay, Soph., defense; John Drew, Sr., utility
Misscilanious Honors
Bruce Lerch Person of the Year: Ernie DiFiore, Central Catholic
Sportsman of the Year: Logan Carr, Sr., Andover
