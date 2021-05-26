All-MVC FOOTBALL: Central’s Pereira, Methuen’s Romano among top honorees

North Andover quarterback Will Schimmoeller has been named Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 offensive Player of the Year.CARL RUSSO/Staff photo

 Carl Russo

The All-Merrimack Valley Conference football team was recently announced, and local athletes dominated the major awards.

Central Catholic star Ayden Pereira was named Division 1 Athlete of the Year. He was honored as Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP earlier this week after leading the Raiders to a perfect 7-0 record.

Andover running back Lincoln Beal earned Division 1 offensive Player of the Year, while North Andover QB Will Schimmoeller was named Division 2 offensive MVP.

Methuen linebacker Anthony Romano took home Division 1 defensive Player of the Year, while Central Catholic’s Chuck Adamopoulos was Division 1 Coach of the Year.

All-MVC Division 1

Andover — Lincoln Beal, Soph.; Scott Brown, Soph.; Ben Entner, Sr.; AJ Heitdke, Sr.; Tomas Louriero, Sr.;

Central Catholic — Tommy Casey, Sr.; Mark Ciccarelli, Sr.; Mathias Latham, Soph.; Nick Mazzie, Sr.; Uyi Osayimwen, Sr.; Ayden Pereira, Jr.; Jermaine Wiggins, Sr.; Preston Zinter, Soph.; Haverhill — Elijah Moses, Sr.; Teyshon McGee, Sr.

Lawrence — Adonis Garcia, Soph.; Erek Gomez, Sr.; Andy Medina, Soph.; George Dristiliaris, Sr.; Lowell — Nathan Kem, Sr.; Aaron Morris, Jr.; Jeremias Santana, Sr.; Methuen — Alex Borrelli, Jr.; Juan Muniz, Jr.; Joe Pinto, Jr.; Anthony Romano, Sr.; Jason Silverio, Jr.

All-MVC Division 2

North Andover — Jack Carbone, Sr.; Steven Ferullo, Sr.; Jack Roche, Sr.; Will Schimmoeller, Sr.; Max Wolfgang, Sr.; Jake Wolinski, Sr.; Billerica — Joe Dufour, Sr.;Scott Einarson, Soph.; Dom Gird, Jr.;Jakob Oliver, Sr.

Chelmsford — Ryan Blagg, Soph.; Nick Bottomley, Sr.; George Fredricks, Sr.; Steven McKinney, Sr.; Dracut — Mitchell Cripps, Jr.; Adil Njikam, Sr.; Alex Reis, Sr.; Tewksbury — Kyle Darrigo, Sr.;Michael Duggan, Sr.; Michael Kelly, Sr.; Cole Kimtis, Jr.; Will McKay, Sr.; Kalu Olu, Sr.; Ryne Rametta, Sr.; Davenche Sydney, Jr.

