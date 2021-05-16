All-MVC Indoor Track: North Andover boys and girls display strength and depth

CARL RUSSO/Staff file photoNorth Andover's Peter Martel earned All-MVC honors in the 300 and with the 4x400 relay this winter.

 Carl Russo

North Andover’s Merrimack Valley Conference championship boys track team displayed its strength by earning All-MVC honors in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and having four individuals on the all-conference first team.

The MVC champion North Andover girls team was nearly as dominant.

All-MVC Boys Indoor Track Team

55 dash — Adi Soucy, Dracut; 300 — Peter Martel, North Andover; 600 — Cameron Kim, Andover; 1,000 — Aiden Hennessey, Chelmsford; mile — Jack Determan, North Andover; DJ Walsh, Andover; 2-mile — Hennessey, Chelmsford; 55 hurdles —Jordany Volquez, Lawrence;

4x200 relay — North Andover (Tyler Bussell, Matt Palmisano, Akex Niejadlik, Paul Fernandez); 4x400 relay — North Andover (Peter Martel, Will Gossman, Owen Phelan, Andrew Howard); high jump — Chigga Adigwe, Lowell; long jump — Paul Fernandez, North Andover; shot put — Mason Semaniuk, North Andover; multi-event — Derek Munroe, Tewksbury

 Local Second Team

Andover — Conor Moses, Neil Chowdhury 

Central Catholic — Jeyis Gomez, Matthew Giannasca 

Haverhill — Connor Firek, Drew Roberts 

Lawrence — Ezequiel Alvarez, Nicholas Belanger 

Methuen — Michael Soucy, Evan Muller

North Andover — Connor McGarry, Peter DiBiase 

All-MVC Girls Indoor Track Team

55 dash — Ava Soucy, Dracut; 300 — Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; 600 —  Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; 1,000 — Kelcey Dion, North Andover; mile — Aisling Callahan, North Andover; 2-mile — Molly Kiley, Andover; 55 hurdles — Katharine Duren, Central Catholic; 4x200 relay — Central Catholic (Katharine Duren, Grace Lydon, Kate Ciesielski, Daniela DiNitto);

4x400 — North Andover (Aisling Dion, Courtney Dalke, Kelcey Dion, Olivia Siwicki), Methuen (Bella Keaney, Haylee Berry, Abigail Poulin, Stephanie Ceballos); High jump — Ashley Sheldon, Andover; Jodi Parrott, Andover; Long jump — Jodi Parrott, Andover; shot put — Alyssa Caputo, Billerica 

Local Second Team

Andover — Kayla DiBenedetto, Angela McNelley 

Central Catholic — Brooke Jankowski, Kate Ciesieleski

Haverhill — Brenna Corcoran, Kamilah Cannon

Methuen — Miana Caraballo, Stephanie Ceballos 

North Andover — Ava Nassar, Courtney O’Neil 

 

