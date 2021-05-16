All-MVC Indoor Track: North Andover boys and girls display strength and depth

North Andover’s Merrimack Valley Conference championship boys track team displayed its strength by earning All-MVC honors in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and having four individuals on the all-conference first team.
The MVC champion North Andover girls team was nearly as dominant.
All-MVC Boys Indoor Track Team
55 dash — Adi Soucy, Dracut; 300 — Peter Martel, North Andover; 600 — Cameron Kim, Andover; 1,000 — Aiden Hennessey, Chelmsford; mile — Jack Determan, North Andover; DJ Walsh, Andover; 2-mile — Hennessey, Chelmsford; 55 hurdles —Jordany Volquez, Lawrence;
4x200 relay — North Andover (Tyler Bussell, Matt Palmisano, Akex Niejadlik, Paul Fernandez); 4x400 relay — North Andover (Peter Martel, Will Gossman, Owen Phelan, Andrew Howard); high jump — Chigga Adigwe, Lowell; long jump — Paul Fernandez, North Andover; shot put — Mason Semaniuk, North Andover; multi-event — Derek Munroe, Tewksbury
Local Second Team
Andover — Conor Moses, Neil Chowdhury
Central Catholic — Jeyis Gomez, Matthew Giannasca
Haverhill — Connor Firek, Drew Roberts
Lawrence — Ezequiel Alvarez, Nicholas Belanger
Methuen — Michael Soucy, Evan Muller
North Andover — Connor McGarry, Peter DiBiase
All-MVC Girls Indoor Track Team
55 dash — Ava Soucy, Dracut; 300 — Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; 600 — Makayla Paige, Tewksbury; 1,000 — Kelcey Dion, North Andover; mile — Aisling Callahan, North Andover; 2-mile — Molly Kiley, Andover; 55 hurdles — Katharine Duren, Central Catholic; 4x200 relay — Central Catholic (Katharine Duren, Grace Lydon, Kate Ciesielski, Daniela DiNitto);
4x400 — North Andover (Aisling Dion, Courtney Dalke, Kelcey Dion, Olivia Siwicki), Methuen (Bella Keaney, Haylee Berry, Abigail Poulin, Stephanie Ceballos); High jump — Ashley Sheldon, Andover; Jodi Parrott, Andover; Long jump — Jodi Parrott, Andover; shot put — Alyssa Caputo, Billerica
Local Second Team
Andover — Kayla DiBenedetto, Angela McNelley
Central Catholic — Brooke Jankowski, Kate Ciesieleski
Haverhill — Brenna Corcoran, Kamilah Cannon
Methuen — Miana Caraballo, Stephanie Ceballos
North Andover — Ava Nassar, Courtney O’Neil
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.