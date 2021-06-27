As Division 2 co-champions, Andover and surprising North Andover had something to celebrate with the release of the All-Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball team.

Andover senior Jyles Amirault was named the Division 2 Player of the Year while North Andover’s Michael Scammon was named the Division 2 Coach of the year.

The complete team follows.

All-MVC Boys Volleyball First Team

Andover — Edward Lai, Sr.; Jyles Amirault, Sr.; Central Catholic — Jack Roderick, Sr.; Haverhill — Connor Buscema, Sr.; Jackson DiFloures, Sr.; Methuen — Mitchell Crowe, Sr., Liam Ross, Sr.; North Andover — Clay Ursu, Sr.; North Andover; Billerica — Ankeet Patel, Sr.; Tej Patel, Sr.; Chelmsford —Ian Van Haren, Sr.; Cole Schaefer, Sr.; Josh Timmins, Sr.; Theo Farag, Jr.; Lowell — Bu-Reh, Sr.; Tyler Nguyen, Sr.; 

Second Team Locals

Andover — Owen Chanthaboun, Jr.; Tim Ahn, Sr. 

Central Catholic — Sean McCarthy, Sr. 

Haverhill — Dionis Lupo, Jr. 

 Methuen — Wilton Ortega, Sr. 

North Andover — Jacob Colon, Sr.; Andrew Jones, Jr.

Special Awards

Athlete of the Year

Division 1: Ian Van Haren, Chelmsford

Division 2: Jyles Amirault, Andover

Coach of the Year

Division 1: Edgar Valdez, Chelmsford 

Division 2: Michael Scammon, North Andover H.S. 

 

