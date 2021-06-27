As Division 2 co-champions, Andover and surprising North Andover had something to celebrate with the release of the All-Merrimack Valley Conference volleyball team.
Andover senior Jyles Amirault was named the Division 2 Player of the Year while North Andover’s Michael Scammon was named the Division 2 Coach of the year.
The complete team follows.
All-MVC Boys Volleyball First Team
Andover — Edward Lai, Sr.; Jyles Amirault, Sr.; Central Catholic — Jack Roderick, Sr.; Haverhill — Connor Buscema, Sr.; Jackson DiFloures, Sr.; Methuen — Mitchell Crowe, Sr., Liam Ross, Sr.; North Andover — Clay Ursu, Sr.; North Andover; Billerica — Ankeet Patel, Sr.; Tej Patel, Sr.; Chelmsford —Ian Van Haren, Sr.; Cole Schaefer, Sr.; Josh Timmins, Sr.; Theo Farag, Jr.; Lowell — Bu-Reh, Sr.; Tyler Nguyen, Sr.;
Second Team Locals
Andover — Owen Chanthaboun, Jr.; Tim Ahn, Sr.
Central Catholic — Sean McCarthy, Sr.
Haverhill — Dionis Lupo, Jr.
Methuen — Wilton Ortega, Sr.
North Andover — Jacob Colon, Sr.; Andrew Jones, Jr.
Special Awards
Athlete of the Year
Division 1: Ian Van Haren, Chelmsford
Division 2: Jyles Amirault, Andover
Coach of the Year
Division 1: Edgar Valdez, Chelmsford
Division 2: Michael Scammon, North Andover H.S.
