All-NH Division 1 baseball: Pinkerton’s Doyle, Windham’s Gravell take top honors

After delivering a brilliant regular season, Pinkerton ace Liam Doyle was named All-New Hampshire Division 1 Pitcher of the Year when the New Hampshire Division 1 All-State team was released last week. Doyle has gone 9-0 this fall, including a shutout of Timberlane to start the state tournament.
Speedy outfielder Tommy Ahlers (19 runs scored, 18 RBIs) represented Salem on the first team, while Weston Lippold (10 runs scored) was Windham’s first-teamer.
Windham head coach Leo Gravell was named Division 1 Coach of the Year after leading the Jaguars to a 12-5 record.
All-Division 1 First Team (Locals)
Pinkerton — Liam Doyle, Jr.; Tom Rioux, Sr.; Salem — Tommy Ahlers, Jr.; Windham —Weston Lippold, Sr.; Concord — Jonah Wachter, Sr.; Nate Wachter, Soph.; Winnacunnet — Cam MacDonald, Sr.; Joe Allen, Sr.; Hayes Waddell, Sr.; Hunter Chase, Jr.; Brady Annis, Sr.; Portsmouth — Myles Sargent, Sr.; Max Lalame, Jr.; Keene — Peter Haas, Sr.; Zach Mouer, Sr.; Londonderry — Brandon Fish, Sr.; Owen McDonnell, Sr.; Alvirne — Jacob Hobart, Sr.; Bedford — Evan Kaplo, Jr.
Second Team (Locals)
Pinkerton — Jacob Albert, Soph.; Cole Yennaco, Soph.
Salem — Ryan Allard, Sr.
Third Team (Locals)
Timberlane — Conor Abood, Sr.
Salem — Ryan Gomez, Sr.
