All-State Field Hockey: Timberlane's Nawn named Coach of the Year

CARL RUSSO/Staff file photo. In a September game, Lyndsay Troisi hits the ground making the save with the help of Salem teammate Briana Boucher, right. Boucher made the All-Division 1 team.

Timberlane’s third-year coach Melissa Nawn was named Division 1 New Hampshire Coach of the Year in field hockey.

There were 30 players chosen to the first team with all but one or two teams given two honorees.

Timberlane’s Maeve Perras and Windham’s Amy Lanouette and Sabrina Lippold were repeat first-team selections. Sanborn’s Marianna D’Amelio was a repeat selection on the 29-player Division 2 first-team.

DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

Pinkerton: Eliza Taylor, Sr.; Emma Johnston, Sr.; Salem: Briana Boucher, Sr.; Timberlane: Kailey McCarthy, Sr.; Maeve Perras, Sr.; Windham: Amy Lanouette, Jr.; Sabrina Lippold, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pinkerton: Justine Doyle, Sr.; Salem: Jennifer Olson, Frosh.; Julia Acker, Sr.; Timberlane: Delaney Condon, Jr.; Windham: Maddie O’Hare, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS HONORS

Coach of Year: Melissa Nawn, Timberlane

MVP: Maria Armaganian, Concord; Jeannine Turgeon, Dover

DIVISION 2

FIRST TEAM

Pelham: Madi Robito, Sr.; Gwen Dahlinger, Sr.; Sanborn: Marianna D’Amelio, Sr.; Emma Crowe, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Pelham: Sydney Nutter, Sr.; Sanborn: Ella Cotter, Sr.

MISCELLANEOUS HONORS

Coach of Year: Cari Mastergeorge, Souhegan

MVP: Kate Blaisdell, Hanover

