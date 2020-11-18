All-State Field Hockey: Timberlane's Nawn named Coach of the Year

Timberlane’s third-year coach Melissa Nawn was named Division 1 New Hampshire Coach of the Year in field hockey.
There were 30 players chosen to the first team with all but one or two teams given two honorees.
Timberlane’s Maeve Perras and Windham’s Amy Lanouette and Sabrina Lippold were repeat first-team selections. Sanborn’s Marianna D’Amelio was a repeat selection on the 29-player Division 2 first-team.
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Pinkerton: Eliza Taylor, Sr.; Emma Johnston, Sr.; Salem: Briana Boucher, Sr.; Timberlane: Kailey McCarthy, Sr.; Maeve Perras, Sr.; Windham: Amy Lanouette, Jr.; Sabrina Lippold, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Pinkerton: Justine Doyle, Sr.; Salem: Jennifer Olson, Frosh.; Julia Acker, Sr.; Timberlane: Delaney Condon, Jr.; Windham: Maddie O’Hare, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Coach of Year: Melissa Nawn, Timberlane
MVP: Maria Armaganian, Concord; Jeannine Turgeon, Dover
DIVISION 2
FIRST TEAM
Pelham: Madi Robito, Sr.; Gwen Dahlinger, Sr.; Sanborn: Marianna D’Amelio, Sr.; Emma Crowe, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pelham: Sydney Nutter, Sr.; Sanborn: Ella Cotter, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Coach of Year: Cari Mastergeorge, Souhegan
MVP: Kate Blaisdell, Hanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.