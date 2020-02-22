Katharine Duren shaved a hundredth of a second off the all-time area record she set last week and easily won the 55-meter hurdles at the Mass. All-State Track Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Central Catholic junior, who won the 100 hurdles title at All-States last spring, was clocked in 8.19 Saturday with runner-up Ella Grey of Plymouth South coming across in 8.31. Andover sophomore Jodi Parrott was seventh in 8.73.
The win helped ease the disappointment of last winter when Duren, the top finisher in the prelims, stumbled over a hurdle in the finals and placed eighth.
Duren led the Raiders to a second-place tie in the tightly-bunched girls meet. Wellesley won with 23 points, two points ahead of CCHS and Nauset Regional.
The North Andover girls placed sixth with 16 points led by Penn-bound high jumper Sarah Lavery (5-6, 4th) and a 5-7 finish in the 600 by Kelcey Dion (1:36.80) and Courtney Dalke (1:37.55).
The Knights also got a fourth in the 4x400 relay with the team of Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion, Katie Sullivan and Dalke posting a school indoor record time of 4:03.45.
The local relayers were in fine form. Fresh off setting the Division 4 state record last week, Pentucket’s all-underclassman 4x200 team (two freshman, a sophomore, a junior) of Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith and Syeira Campbell went nearly a full second faster with a 1:45.26 for third yesterday.
Another Sachem highlight was Emily Rubio’s fifth in the long jump (17-8).
The other area individual placers were Central’s Kaleigh Lane with an eighth in the 600 and Andover frosh Molly Kiley eighth in the 2-mile in 11:19.15. Haverhill frosh Finleigh Simonds finished 10th but she set a 3-second personal best with a 5:14.05 in the mile.
SILVER FOR GONZALEZ
It’s been a memorable winter for the Lawrence boys, and the Lancers made it even more memorable, finishing tied for sixth with 19 points.
Senior Jerimil German was fourth in the 55 meters in 6.56, and super soph Jordany Volquez took third in the 55 hurdles in 7.51. The big scorer was junior Eddie Gonzalez soaring 22-2.25 for second in the long jump. That was a 13-inch improvement from last week. Volquez and Gonzalez both set new personal bests.
The North Andover boys know how to relay, too. Led by ace anchor senior Jack Chace, the Knights took third in the 4x200 and second in the 4x400. “Chace the Ace,” who will be playing lacrosse for Denison University, ran a brilliant 48.9 anchor in the 4x400.
Matt Chicko and Peter Martel were also on both relays. Sebastian Vente was on the 4x200 and Paul Fernandez on the 4x400, which set a new NAHS school indoor mark of 3:23.89.
The Methuen quartet of Stanley Hanci, Michael Soucy, John Dowgiert and Nassim Bendimerad grabbed a fifth in the 4x200.
The other area placer was Andover high jumper Michael Makiej (7th tie, 6-4).
It was another big afternoon for the MVC. Lowell repeated as the boys’ champion while Tewksbury’s Makayla Paige won the 600 in a stunning 1:29.70, vaulting her to No. 7 performer all-time in US high school history.
The top 6 placers in each event in each state qualify for New Englands, which is Friday night back at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
All-State Boys Meet
TEAM SCORES (103 scored): 1. Lowell 33.5, 2. Acton-Boxboro 27.5, 3. Newton North 23; 6.tie Lawrence 19, 11. North Andover 12; 12.tie Central Catholic 10, 21.tie Methuen 8, 54.tie Haverhill 3, 87. Andover 1.5 AREA RESULTS (top 8 score):
55-Meter Dash: 4. Jerimil German (Lawrence) 6.56; 300 Meters: 14. Stanley Hanci (Methuen) 36.64; 600 Meters: 9. Hayden Makarow (Haverhill) 1:23.78, 15. Matt Chicko (North Andover) 1:24.29, 16. Evan Mills (Central) 1:24.36; 1,000 Meters: 9. James Pothier (Central) 2:33.89; 55-Meter Hurdles: 3. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 7.51, 23. Nathan Hebert (Central) 8.19; 4x200-Meter Relay: 3. North Andover (Peter Martel, Matt Chicko, Sebastian Vente, Jack Chace) 1:31.44, 5. Methuen (Hanci, Michael Soucy, John Dowgiert, Nassim Bendimerad) 1:31.92; 4x400-Meter Relay: 2. North Andover (Martel, Paul Fernandez, Chicko, Chace) 3:23.89, 14. Central Catholic (Pothier, Kaiden Nobrega, James Sorenson, Mills) 3:33.64; 4x800-Meter Relay: 22. North Andover (Jack Determan, Leniel Veguila, Ryan Connolly, Camden Reiland) 8:35.59; High Jump: 7.tie Michael Makiej (Andover) 6-4; Long Jump: 2. Eddie Gonzalez (Lawrence) 22-2.25
All-State Girls Meet
TEAM SCORES (101 scored): 1. Wellesley 23, 2tie Central Catholic 21, 2.tie Nauset 21; 6. North Andover 16, 20.tie Pentucket 8, 31.tie Andover 6, 57.tie Haverhill 2
AREA RESULTS (top 8 score):
600 Meters: 5. Kelsey Dion (North Andover) 1:36.80, 7. Courtney Dalke (North Andover) 1:37.55, 8. Kaleigh Lane (Central) 1:37.83; 1,000 Meters: 10. Phoebe Rubio (Pentucket) 3:01.53; Mile: 10. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 5:14.05; 2-Mile: 8. Molly Kiley (Andover) 11:19.15; 55-Meter Hurdles: 1. Katharine Duren (Central) 8.19, 7. Jodi Parrott (Andover) 8.73, 9. Madi Krohto (Pentucket) 8.78, 15. Carla Bouchrouche (Central) 8.91; 4x200-Meter Relay: 3. Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Syeira Campbell) 1:45.26, 11. Central Catholic (Grace Lydon, Duren, Bouchrouche, Faith Lee) 1:47.84; 4x400-Meter Relay: 4. North Andover (Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion, Katie Sullivan, Dalke) 4:03.45, 11. Central Catholic (Bouchrouche, Lee, Duren, Lane) 4:07.57; 4x800-Meter Relay: 13. Haverhill (Delani Dorsey, Gabby DeRoche, Brynne LeCours, Simonds) 9:57.46, 16. North Andover (Aisling Callahan, Abby Mastromonaco, Kaitlyn Hastings, Leyla Kvaternik) 10:03.37, 17. Andover (Leila Boudries, Nicole Major, Kayla DiBenedetto, Kiley) 10:07.27; High Jump: 4. Sarah Lavery (North Andover) 5-6, 12.tie E. Rubio (Pentucket) 5-2, 19.tie Krohto (Pentucket) 5-0; Long Jump: 5. E. Rubio (Pent) 17-8, 14. Parrott (Andover) 16-9; Shot Put: 11. Emily DeMinico (Central) 35-0.5
