 

THE WINNERS IN THE 2010s

2019: Jake McElroy, North Andover; Caroline Kukas, Brooks

2018: Cedric Gillette, Andover; Allie Rodrigues, North Andover

2017: Erick Duffy, North Andover; Amanda Fay, Central Catholic

2016: E.J. Perry IV, Andover; Abbie Karalis, North Andover

2015: Josh Wesolowski, Pentucket; Leah Chittick, North Andover

2014: D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie, Central; Amanda Bickford, Salem

2013: Jake Vaiknoras, Pelham; Masha Lange, Timberlane;

2012: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; Jackie Alois, Andover;

2011: Cal Carroll, Methuen; Melissa Higgins, Salem;

2010: Zack Lattrell, Central Catholic; Candace Waldie, North Andover;

THE WINNERS IN THE 2000s

2009: Ryan Sifferlen, North Andover; Jenn Pino, North Andover

2008: KB Oshodi, Central Catholic; Bree Robinson, Pinkerton

2007: Andrew Foote, North Andover; Melissa Lucas, Central

2006: Tommy Beaton, Pentucket; Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton

2005: Pat Halligan, Salem; Ashley Waters, Amesbury

2004: Josh Valerio, Methuen; Ashley Waters, Amesbury

2003: Zak DeOssie, Phillips/North Andover; Jessica Cegarra, Timberlane

2002: Mike Grella, Pinkerton; Esia Johnson, Lawrence

2001: Jeff Nicholson, Methuen; Lisa Tisbert, Andover

2000: Paul Bianchi, Pentucket; Ashley Harmeling, North Reading/Phillips

THE WINNERS IN THE 1990s

1999: Niall Murphy, Central Catholic; Sarah Broadhead, North Andover/Brooks

1998: Joe Uliano, Central Catholic; Meghan Hamilton, Londonderry

1997: Andy Alsup, Haverhill; Marie Neibert, Salem

1996: Hugh Quattlebaum, Andover/Phillips; Sam Good, Haverhill

1995: Mike Jean, Pinkerton; Dianne Mowatt, Methuen

1994: Todd Harris, Andover/Phillips; Amy Broadhead, North Andover/Brooks

1993: Ethan Philpott, North Andover/Phillips Kerri Camuso, Salem

1992: Jason McCue, Andover; Sheryl Aldrich, Salem

1991: Brett Hammond, Andover; Michelle Bouldin, Salem

1990: John Thompson, Andover; Beth Pickles, Methuen

THE WINNERS IN THE 1980s

1989: Steve Puleo, Pentucket; Kristy Gleason, Amesbury

1987: Kendall Daly, Masconomet

1986: Ryan Mihalko, Pinkerton; Kendall Daly, Masconomet

1985: Tom Crowley, Masconomet; Sue Foulds, Salem

1984: Jim Lukowski, Masconomet

1983: Laurene Lazzaretti, Andover

1981: Dennis Livingston, North Reading; Paula Stashis, Masconomet

1980: David Speller, Lawrence; Nancy Szostak, Methuen

THE WINNERS IN THE 1970s

1979: Nancy Szostak, Methuen

1975: Glenn Verrette, Andover

1974: Jeff Winters, Andover

1973: Carnell Cooper, Andover

1972: Tim Napolitano, Methuen; Scott Seero, Andover

1971: Jim Kent, Lawrence

1970: Jim Kent, Lawrence and Leon Sharpe, Andover

THE WINNERS IN THE 1960s

1969: Jim Kent, Lawrence;

1967: Butch Dunham, Salem

1966: Joe Berryman, Central

1964: Greg Kent, Lawrence

1963: Bob Bateman, Lawrence

1962: Ron McRobbie, North Andover

1961: Joe Celia, Lawrence

1960: Johnny Barrett, Lawrence/St. John’s

 

THE WINNERS IN THE 1950s

1959: Johnny Barrett, Lawrence/St. John’s

1958: Ralph Wolfendale, Lawrence

1956: Jack Moynihan, Central

1955: George Maroun, Lawrence

1954: George Maroun, Lawrence

Tags

Recommended for you