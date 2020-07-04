THE WINNERS IN THE 2010s
2019: Jake McElroy, North Andover; Caroline Kukas, Brooks
2018: Cedric Gillette, Andover; Allie Rodrigues, North Andover
2017: Erick Duffy, North Andover; Amanda Fay, Central Catholic
2016: E.J. Perry IV, Andover; Abbie Karalis, North Andover
2015: Josh Wesolowski, Pentucket; Leah Chittick, North Andover
2014: D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie, Central; Amanda Bickford, Salem
2013: Jake Vaiknoras, Pelham; Masha Lange, Timberlane;
2012: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; Jackie Alois, Andover;
2011: Cal Carroll, Methuen; Melissa Higgins, Salem;
2010: Zack Lattrell, Central Catholic; Candace Waldie, North Andover;
THE WINNERS IN THE 2000s
2009: Ryan Sifferlen, North Andover; Jenn Pino, North Andover
2008: KB Oshodi, Central Catholic; Bree Robinson, Pinkerton
2007: Andrew Foote, North Andover; Melissa Lucas, Central
2006: Tommy Beaton, Pentucket; Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton
2005: Pat Halligan, Salem; Ashley Waters, Amesbury
2004: Josh Valerio, Methuen; Ashley Waters, Amesbury
2003: Zak DeOssie, Phillips/North Andover; Jessica Cegarra, Timberlane
2002: Mike Grella, Pinkerton; Esia Johnson, Lawrence
2001: Jeff Nicholson, Methuen; Lisa Tisbert, Andover
2000: Paul Bianchi, Pentucket; Ashley Harmeling, North Reading/Phillips
THE WINNERS IN THE 1990s
1999: Niall Murphy, Central Catholic; Sarah Broadhead, North Andover/Brooks
1998: Joe Uliano, Central Catholic; Meghan Hamilton, Londonderry
1997: Andy Alsup, Haverhill; Marie Neibert, Salem
1996: Hugh Quattlebaum, Andover/Phillips; Sam Good, Haverhill
1995: Mike Jean, Pinkerton; Dianne Mowatt, Methuen
1994: Todd Harris, Andover/Phillips; Amy Broadhead, North Andover/Brooks
1993: Ethan Philpott, North Andover/Phillips Kerri Camuso, Salem
1992: Jason McCue, Andover; Sheryl Aldrich, Salem
1991: Brett Hammond, Andover; Michelle Bouldin, Salem
1990: John Thompson, Andover; Beth Pickles, Methuen
THE WINNERS IN THE 1980s
1989: Steve Puleo, Pentucket; Kristy Gleason, Amesbury
1987: Kendall Daly, Masconomet
1986: Ryan Mihalko, Pinkerton; Kendall Daly, Masconomet
1985: Tom Crowley, Masconomet; Sue Foulds, Salem
1984: Jim Lukowski, Masconomet
1983: Laurene Lazzaretti, Andover
1981: Dennis Livingston, North Reading; Paula Stashis, Masconomet
1980: David Speller, Lawrence; Nancy Szostak, Methuen
THE WINNERS IN THE 1970s
1979: Nancy Szostak, Methuen
1975: Glenn Verrette, Andover
1974: Jeff Winters, Andover
1973: Carnell Cooper, Andover
1972: Tim Napolitano, Methuen; Scott Seero, Andover
1971: Jim Kent, Lawrence
1970: Jim Kent, Lawrence and Leon Sharpe, Andover
THE WINNERS IN THE 1960s
1969: Jim Kent, Lawrence;
1967: Butch Dunham, Salem
1966: Joe Berryman, Central
1964: Greg Kent, Lawrence
1963: Bob Bateman, Lawrence
1962: Ron McRobbie, North Andover
1961: Joe Celia, Lawrence
1960: Johnny Barrett, Lawrence/St. John’s
THE WINNERS IN THE 1950s
1959: Johnny Barrett, Lawrence/St. John’s
1958: Ralph Wolfendale, Lawrence
1956: Jack Moynihan, Central
1955: George Maroun, Lawrence
1954: George Maroun, Lawrence
