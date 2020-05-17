Monday night was a bittersweet evening at the Bertrand household near Syracuse, N.Y.
A week earlier, Charlie Bertrand became the first Merrimack College lacrosse player ever drafted, 44th overall, by the Connecticut Hammerheads of the professional Major League Lacrosse.
A dream come true?
Not so fast.
Bertrand, like all Div. 1 seniors playing a spring sport, was given the option of returning for another year after the season was cut short a few weeks into the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The two-time Div. 2 Player of the Year, who played on two national championship winners at Merrimack, had the option of not only returning to Merrimack, but also transferring.
He put his name in the transfer portal to see what the interest was.
Well, there was interest. A lot of interest, as in offers from UMass Amherst, Notre Dame, Richmond, Delaware and Virginia.
That last school, Virginia, was the 2019 Div. 1 national champion.
On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound attackman chose mighty Virginia.
“In the end, it was hard to pass up the opportunity to not only get my MBA at one of the best academic schools in the country, but also play lacrosse for a team that consistently competes for championships,” said Bertrand.
Trust Bertrand on the academic part. He always has been a great student, hovering 4.0 GPA as a mechanical engineering student at Merrimack, which he finished up on Thursday.
“I’d been considering an MBA to go with my engineering degree,” said Bertrand, who several months ago had made plans to get his MBA in England while playing lacrosse for a year.
“The commerce program at Virginia, which is essentially like business management, ranks number one in the country and number two in the world,” he said. “It was too good to pass up.”
Virginia lacrosse’s top left-handed attackman Michael Kraus, like Bertrand, just graduated. But he was drafted second overall in the MLL draft by the same Hammerheads and he decided to go pro.
Bertrand is expected to replace the multi-talented Kraus.
He has been in contact with a few of his new teammates at Virginia, and has been offered a bedroom with teammates at an off-campus apartment.
“I probably will go down sometime this summer to meet the guys and get acclimated,” said Bertrand. “I’m looking forward to seeing the campus. I’ve heard great things from everybody that’s been there.”
Now comes the tough part ... saying good-bye to Merrimack.
There was hope from coaches and teammates that he would return to Merrimack, which was alive until the end.
But this opportunity was too good.
It was a tough phone call to make from upstate N.Y. to Merrimack coach Mike Morgan and a few of his teammates.
“The best thing about Merrimack was the people,” said Bertrand. “It really transformed me as a person. Coach (Mike) Morgan, Coach (Kyle) Smith and Coach (Bryan) Brazille were guys who taught me so much.
“It was also my teammates and it was the people on other teams, people in my classes,” said Bertrand. “I always felt comfortable at Merrimack.”
Bertrand still has professional aspirations, but that will wait at least another year, he says.
“It was a tough decision, but the right one for me,” said Bertrand. “I look forward to playing for a team that will compete for an NCAA title. And honestly, Merrimack’s best days are ahead.”
