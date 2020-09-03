If there’s one cliche that best applies to the Kingston Night Owls’ fourth straight North Shore Baseball League championship last week, it’s the following.
“It’s not how you start the race, it’s how you finish it.”
It’s something that Night Owls manager Paul Sartori would certainly agree with and so, too, would starting second baseman Christian Allaire, the 21-year-old former Timberlane standout from Sandown.
Both the Night Owls and Allaire started the season slowly.
The Night Owls were 2-2 after four games and their two setbacks were lopsided 11-1 and 12-7 losses. Allaire, meanwhile, failed to get a hit in the first three games and had to work hard to lift his regular season average to a respectable .286.
“In the beginning of the season, he looked uncomfortable at the plate, but he kept working at it,” said Sartori. “He would always hit extra before our home games and, by the playoffs, he was hitting like last year.”
Indeed, Allaire was a key component for the Night Owls in the playoffs, hitting .429 while scoring seven runs and driving in five.
“I made some adjustments, started seeing the ball better,” said Allaire. “I’m lucky that I was hitting better to start the playoffs.”
It could also be that Allaire was a bit rusty and needed time to get into a groove. A sophomore at Endicott College, he was a second team all-conference player as a freshman, but he saw limited action this spring.
In fact, as Endicott went 4-5 before its season was shut down by COVID-19, Allaire saw action in only three games and was just 1 for 6 at the plate.
“The coaches were just trying different players to see what would work best,” said Allaire.
Whatever the case, Allaire was on top of his game in the playoffs and capped it off with arguably the biggest hit of the season when he drilled a three-run double in the 4-1 championship victory over Peabody.
“That was a pretty special moment,” said Allaire. “To be part of that (championship) means a lot.”
In addition to that big hit, and his batting exploits throughout the playoffs, Allaire was stout defensively, often getting mentioned by Sartori for making key plays.
“He played some great defense,” said Sartori. “He made some nice double plays with (shortstop) Nick (Comei) and he was really good at going into the hole on his glove side.”
In just his second year, Allaire is now 2 for 2 with NSBL championships and he’s hopeful that more are to come.
“This is a great team to be part of and I think most of us will be back next year, so hopefully we can win a couple of more (titles),” said Allaire. “And I love playing for coach Sartori. He has a great coaching style and he really cares for his players.”
Moreover, when Allaire and the Night Owls were off to a slow start, Sartori didn’t panic, realizing that it’s the end prize that’s most important.
*******************************************
NSBL dynasty?
The Kingston Night Owls have pretty much dominated the North Shore Baseball League playoffs over the last eight years.
2013 — Runner-up
2014 — Champion
2015 — Champion
2016 — Lost in playoff semifinals
2017 — Champion
2018 — Champion
2019 — Champion
2020 — Champion
*************************************
Christian Allaire
