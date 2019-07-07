Team breakdown by Coach Brian Trundy:
Chris Jaillet, P/IF: Starts at 1B in the field and makes all the plays. Bats cleanup and has been hiting the ball extremely well. Also is a very good baserunner with speed. Throws hard and is able to mix up pitches to be effective on the mound.
Simon Green, OF: Starting CF whose quickness and instict make him very reliable in the field. Very good on base percentage and scores when he gets on.
Jed Gallaudet, P/IF/OF: Vesatile fielder who can play both infield and outfield effectively. Reliable at the plate with a good on base percentage and is a very good baserunner. Effective pitcher who throws strikes.
Ryan DeBenedictis, P/OF: Reliable outfielder who can play either of the corner outfield positions. At the plate, he has been getting on base and scoring runs. On the mound, he will throw strikes when called upon.
Will Norris, P/C/IF: Extremely strong all-around baseball player. At the plate, he bats third for us, can hit for average and power, and is a very good baserunner. In the field, he is a lockdown defender at catcher and also plays both corner infield positions at a high level. Strong arm makes him an effective pitcher.
Griffin Bucci, P/C/IF: Very strong skill set both in the field and at the plate. Starting SS who makes all the plays look easy. Bats second for us, can hit for average and with power, and runs the bases very well. On the mound, he is able to mix up pitches to keep opponents off-guard.
Hayden Waugh, OF: Very good athlete. Starting outfielder whose speed allows him to make hard plays look routine. Leadoff hitter who has been consitently getting on base and scoring runs.
Rishi Rane, P/IF: Fundamentally sound fielder who can play both middle infield positions at a high level. Good hitter who makes solid contact at the plate. Effective pitcher who mixes things up.
Sean Napolitano, P/OF: Top of the rotation starter who can throw strikes with all his pitches. When he isn't pitching, he is very reliable in the corner outfield positions. At the plate, he has been making solid contact and getting on base.
Ben Gwiazda, IF/OF: Another versatile fielder who we can plug in at multiple positoins in the infield and outfield. Good hitter at the plate and a very good baserunner.
Cam Hosmer, P/OF: Strong player who bats 5th in the lineup. Has a lot of power and will deliver the clutch hit when needed. In the field, he is very effective at the corner infield positions.
Alex Berman, P/IF: Very good pitcher. Mixes pitches and speeds to keep the opponent guessing on what is coming next. Very good fielder who can play 2B, 3B, or SS. At the plate, he has been hitting the ball very well in key situations.
Ryan Jaillet, C/IF: Very good catcher who calls a good game and doesn't let things get by him. When he isn't catching, he can play multiple positions in the infield at a high level. At the plate, he has been getting on base and is a strong baserunner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.