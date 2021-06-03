ANDOVER — If visitors force Andover High baseball to bat in the bottom of the seventh, chances are the lead isn’t big enough.
On Wednesday, North Andover was the latest to walk away defeated, after yet another Andover walk-off.
For the fourth time in six games as host, Andover erased a deficit with multiple last-inning runs, this time rallying for three and a 7-6 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
And for the second time, it was Terry Morrissey who delivered the final blow. Three weeks after ruining Central Catholic’s day with a walk-off single in another 7-6 game, Morrissey drilled a 3-2 pitch that ate up a drawn-in North Andover third baseman on a ball that reached the outfield and scored Tanner O’Sullivan and Chase Lembo with the winning runs.
“When the infield is in, I’m just trying to put the ball in play,” Morrissey said. “When that happens, (defenders) can mess up or the ball can just find a hole and we can win the game. I just try to hit the ball hard, square it up and hit it anywhere.”
Although he had no idea where the ball was, the senior outfielder quickly knew it ended up somewhere good.
“I heard the first base coach yelling to send (Lembo), so I knew there was going to be an opportunity,” Morrissey said. “You just want to put pressure on them.”
The Golden Warriors (8-3) began the comeback in the sixth with a two-out Aidan Ritter single off Knight reliever Trevor Crosby that plated Scotty Brown to bring the Warriors within 6-4.
Nolan Schirmer and O’Sullivan led off the seventh with singles before advancing to second and third on a wild pitch. A Lembo grounder that resulted in the first error plated courtesy runner Ryan Grecco before Morrissey once again played hero.
“All year long, we’ve played as a team,” said Andover coach Dan Grams, whose club is 5-2 in one-run games. “It shows that they don’t give up until the final out and that they believe in themselves. It’s been two years in the making. They got cheated last year. I had six sophomores playing for me (in 2020), and they were ready for this year, and they’ve really shown it.”
After watching Andover take a third-inning lead on a Ritter double and Anthony Teberio sacrifice fly, North Andover (8-2) bounced back with three in the fourth, highlighted by Brett Dunham’s lead-off triple, run-scoring singles by Crosby and C.J. Carpentier and a bases-loaded walk from Nick Ankiewicz.
True to nature, the Warriors immediately tied the game on Lembo’s first career home run and Brown’s RBI single.
The Knights, however, appeared to take command at 6-3 when Dunham’s second triple led to a Crosby sacrifice fly in the fifth and Carpentier’s run-scoring double and a Paul Fernandez sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.
But three runs have proven insufficient against the Warriors, who have scored five, two and three runs twice in the bottom of the seventh for four victories.
“That’s what we’ve done all year is just battle,” Schirmer said. “We’re never out of the game. It’s all about fighting for us. Everybody on this team can get it done on any at bat. We live for it. It’s all about ice in the veins.”
And with postseason play on the horizon, Andover is looking to extend its year.
“Our big thing now is to win as many games as we can so we can get a bye or a couple home games,” Grams said. “As you can tell, this is a big home field advantage. And the fans have been tremendous.”
Andover 7, North Andover 6
North Andover (6) Derek Finn ss 4-0-0, Sean Corliss cf 4-0-1, Brett Dunham p/lf 4-2-2, Trevor Crosby eb/p 3-1-1, Andrew Perry 1b 3-1-1, Aidan Lynch rf 3-0-2, Nick Ankiewicz dh 1-0-0, Dave Johnson ph 1-1-1, AJ Lawrence lf/3b 0-0-0, C.J. Carpentier c 3-0-2, Aiden Trundy cf 0-1-0, Paul Fernandez 2b 2-0-0. Totals 28-6-10
Andover (7) Scotty Brown cf 4-1-1, Aidan Ritter 2b 4-1-2, Anthony Teberio 1b/p 3-0-0, Nolan Schirmer c 4-0-2, Brian Gibson cr/lf 0-0-0, Ryan Grecco cf 0-1-0, Tanner O’Sullivan lf/1b 3-1-2, Chase Lembo 3b 2-2-1, Terry Morrissey rf 3-1-1, Joe Bucci dh 2-0-0, Tyler Walles ph 1-0-0, PJ Reming ss 1-0-0. Totals 27-7-9
RBI: NA - Crosby 2, Carpentier 2, Ankiewicz, Fernandez; Andover - Lembo 2, Brown, Ritter, Teberio
HR: Lembo
WP: Teberio (2-2) LP: Crosby (0-1)
North Andover (8-2): 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 — 6
Andover (8-3): 0 0 1 2 0 1 3 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.