TROY KENNEDY, setter
Future plans: University of Arizona
Coach EJ Perry: “He earned All-MVC 2nd Team honors as a junior and was ready to bring our team to the next level.”
MATT SACCO, Libero
Future plans: Endicott College
Coach EJ Perry: “Was awesome as a junior at serving and playing the back row. Volleyball is his passion.”
BEN MERGENDAUL, Setter
Future plans: University of Rhode Island
Coach EJ Perry: “A JV setter last year, but was raised to the varsity and we were going to play a 6-2, so that he could set. Great leader.”
EION CHASE, defensive specialist
Future plans: University of Arizona
Coach EJ Perry: “He was JV back row hitter and defender. Played all summer and winter to make the big step to varsity this year.”
DANNY CRONIN, Middle hitter
Future plans: Keene State
Coach EJ Perry: “Varsity Middle last year and was considered the most improved player coming into this season. Was going to start at Middle hitter.”
ETHAN GASSE, Middle,
Future plans: Concordia University in Montreal
Coach EJ Perry: “Varsity Middle Hitter last year and has been a 4 year member of the program and 3 year member of the varsity. Very good teammate.”
KEVIN ZHANG, Outside hitter
Future plans: George Washington
Coach EJ Perry: “Joined the team last and played JV outside hitter. Loves the game of volleyball and really improved throughout the year.”
DAKE ZHANG, Outside hitter
Future plans: Indiana University
Coach EJ Perry: “JV outside hitter and back row defender. Could have made the transition to varsity outside hitter. A team favorite and he made improvements.”
MICHAEL RUGGERE, Back row
Future plans: Wentworth Institute of Technology
Coach EJ Perry: “Four-year player and great team guy. Fought to make the team as a freshman and really made strides as a back row player.”
ERIC QU, Back row
Future plans: Boston College
Coach EJ Perry: “Very talented back row player and server. He was a four-year program member and wanted to end his senior starting on varsity and a championship.”
JUSTIN QIAO, Outside hitter,
Future plans: Northeastern
Coach EJ Perry: “Started as an outside hitter, but because he is such a team guy agreed to play middle hitter when needed. Plays JO and year-round volleyball.”
NILOY NEOGI, Outside hitter
Future plans: Virginia Tech
Coach EJ Perry: “Team favorite 4 year program player. Came out because he was a good athlete and learned the game.”
TIM LYNCH, Middle hitter
Future plans: Quinnipiac University
Coach EJ Perry: “A two-year program guy -- His 6-foot-4 frame made him the perfect candidate to be a middle hitter and had promise for this year. Great genes.”
BRYANT KROEGER, Outside hitter
Future plans: University of Vermont
Coach EJ Perry: “Fought to be a starting outside hitter last year and played very well in the back row. Probably was going to start at outside hitter.”
PARKER HOUSTON, Setter/outside hitter
Future plans: Gap year
Coach EJ Perry: “He is one of the reasons that we would change to 6-2 formation this year. He could do it all.”
AIDAN FOLEY, Middle hitter/Outside hitter
Future plans: Santa Monica College, volleyball
Coach EJ Perry: “Our starting middle hitter, he was capable of becoming an All-MVC outside hitter.”
ANEUDY MORENO, Outside hitter
Future plans: CUNY Queensborough CC
Coach EJ Perry: “Aneudy joined the team as a junior and while he started volleyball late, being a superior athlete proved to be key. He started on the JV and gradually moved up. His jumping skills and ability to block eventually led him to starting the final two games. He was expected to be an integral part of the volleyball team this year.”
