Andover can't keep pace with Austin Prep in loss

STONEHAM — No. 2-seeded Austin Prep scored just 35 seconds into the game, and No. 15 Andover could not recover as the Golden Warriors fell 8-3 in the Division 1 first round Saturday night.
“Our girls put their hearts out on the ice today,” said first-year Andover head coach Tyler Vigue. “But we played a great team. I could not have asked for anything else from our team, but we ran into a brick wall, and the brick wall hit back.”
Andover closed out the season 11-7-4, while Austin Prep (19-1-2) moves on to play the winner of Monday’s matchup between Belmont and Waltham.
“No question, Austin Prep is a great team,” said Vigue. “Their coach (Stephanie Wood) has been there a long time, and she knows how to win. They are a very, very good team.”
Austin Prep came out flying, scoring that first goal 0:35 in, then adding another score five minutes later to make it 2-0. But Andover’s Lauren Adams did all she could to spark a Golden Warrior rally with a stellar singular effort. The talented sophomore forward attacked the net, and with a defender hanging off her, pushed forward and slid it past the goalie with 1:34 left in the first to make the score 2-1 after a period.
Austin Prep, however, had no problem rebounding, scoring twice in the first six minutes of the second.
Adams, though, continued to keep the Warriors in the game, finding the back of the net with 0:24 left in the second with a rocket goal.
“That’s normal for Lauren,” said Vigue. “At any time, she can make something happen with the puck on her stick.”
But Austin Prep would not be denied. The Cougars scored two more goals in the first 2:52 of the third, then added a shorthanded score at the tail end of a Golden Warrior 5-on-3 advantage.
Kate Gemmell scored the final Andover goal with 1:25 left in the game.
Seeing action for Austin Prep were freshman Neave Sullivan and sophomore Daisy MacLellan of North Andover and sophomore Madison Terry of Haverhill. All are forwards.
“There are very good things coming out of this program,” said Vigue. “I’m very lucky to be a part of a program with this much depth. We’ll miss this senior class, but I’m also looking forward to working with the young girls and seeing what we have for next season.”
Andover 8, Austin Prep 2
Andover (11-7-4): 1 1 1 — 3
Austin Prep (19-1-2): 2 3 3 — 2
Division 1 First Round
Goals: A — Lauren Adams 2, Kate Gemmell; AP — Monique Lyons 3, Katrina Michalak, Isabel Hulse 2, Kara Cecchini, Maeve Carey
Assists: A — Kelsey Dennehy, Lauren Carleo; AP — Elise Lyons 3, Michalak, M. Lyons 4, Felica Zuccola
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 22, Maggie Mullen 10; AP — Lauryn Hanafi24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.