As expected, perennial power Andover dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference all-star swimming and diving all-stars with six selections, but Central Catholic and Methuen/Tewksbury came away with the most special awards.
For Central, senior Kerrigan Hemp was named Division 1 Swimmer of the Year and Carlton Cronin was selected as Division 1 Coach of the Year. For Methuen/Tewksbury, Kyra Donahue was named Division 2 Swimmer of the Year and Jason Smith was the Division 2 Coach of the year.
Also, Methuen/Tewksbury was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.
MVC First Team Swim All-Stars
Michaela Chokureva (Frosh.), Andover; Polina Malinovskaya (Jr.), Andover; Charlotte Moulson (Soph.), Andover; Emily Clements (Sr.), Andover; Emily Ma (Sr.), andover; Matthew St. John (Sr.), Billerica; Maddy Marcella (Frosh.), Central; Cailyn Scharneck (Jr.), Central; Elizabeth Bencze (Soph.), Central; Kerrigan Hemp (Sr.), Central; Laura Latham (Jr.), Chelmsford; Neva Sa (Soph.), Chelmsford; Christian Soriano (Sr.), Dracut; Jackie Story (Frosh.), Haverhill; Cailey Simard (Soph.), Haverhill; Carli Quinlan (Soph.), Haverhill; Lex Flores (Soph.), Methuen/Tewksbury; Kyra Donahue (Sr.), Methuen/Tewksbury
MVC Second Team Local Swim All-Stars
Andover -- Lauren Bessette (Sr.), Emily Chen (Je.), Ashley Grover (Jr.)
Central -- Madison Dion (Soph.), Madelaine Freitas (Sr.), Nadine Sader (Jr.)
Haverhill -- Sophia Lundgren (Frosh.), Naomi McLaughlin (Sr.), Erica Rask (Sr.)
Methuen/Tewksbury -- Caleb Canavan (Soph.), Callie DeLano (Frosh.), Ava Facella (Sr.), Callie Legvold (Sr.)
North Andover -- Diya Ackerman-Vallala (Frosh.), Malia Amuan (Soph), Caroline Gust (Sr.)
Swimmers of the Year -- Kerrigan Hemp, Central (Division 1); Kyra Donahue, Methuen/Tewksbury (Division 2)
Coaches of the Year -- Carlton Cronin, Central (Division 1), Jason Smith, Methuen/Tewksbury (Division 2)
Sportsmanship Award -- Methuen/Tewksbury
