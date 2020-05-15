ANNETTE KIM, Doubles
Future plans: Gordon College, Tennis
Coach Alan Hibino: “Poised to have a great senior year. Globe All-Scholastic, Herald All-Scholastic. ET Player of the Year as a sophomore with her doubles partner Caroline Yang. Great leader in the program, always put the team first.”
CAROLINE YANG, Doubles
Future plans: Tufts
Coach Alan Hibino: “Extremely hard worker. Had a great career. Globe All-Scholastic, Herald All-Scholastic. ET Player of the Year. Also poised to have a great senior year.”
NINA MCKONE, Doubles
Future plans: Boston College
Coach Alan Hibino: “Great leader in our program. Extremely positive attitude. Awesome teammate.”
DIYA DESAI, Doubles
Future plans: Boston University
Coach Alan Hibino: “She improved a lot over the course of her career. Always came to practice with a smile on her face ready to work.”
SIDNEY CONWAY, Singles/Doubles
Future plans: Colgate
Coach Alan Hibino: “Versatile player. Played both doubles and singles during her career.”
