ANNETTE KIM, Doubles

Future plans: Gordon College, Tennis

Coach Alan Hibino: “Poised to have a great senior year. Globe All-Scholastic, Herald All-Scholastic. ET Player of the Year as a sophomore with her doubles partner Caroline Yang. Great leader in the program, always put the team first.” 

 

CAROLINE YANG, Doubles

Future plans: Tufts

Coach Alan Hibino: “Extremely hard worker. Had a great career.  Globe All-Scholastic, Herald All-Scholastic. ET Player of the Year. Also poised to have a great senior year.”  

 

NINA MCKONE, Doubles

Future plans: Boston College

Coach Alan Hibino: “Great leader in our program. Extremely positive attitude. Awesome teammate.”

 

DIYA DESAI, Doubles

Future plans: Boston University

Coach Alan Hibino: “She improved a lot over the course of her career. Always came to practice with a smile on her face ready to work.”

SIDNEY CONWAY, Singles/Doubles

Future plans: Colgate

Coach Alan Hibino: “Versatile player. Played both doubles and singles during her career.”

Tags

Recommended for you