BOYLSTON — Led by Mac Lee, the Andover golf team finished sixth Monday at the Division 1 state tournament at The Haven Country Club.
Lincoln-Sudbury led the way with an impressive four-player score of 300, three strokes better than Xaverian. Perennial power St. John’s Prep was third.
Lee was the top Golden Warrior, finishing in a tie for 11th with MVC rival and sectional medalist James Robbins of North Andover, both with a 76. Also for Andover, Cade Cedorchuck shot a fine 78 and tied for 15th. Nick Ventura and Evan Giggey shot an 81 and 83 respectively.
Weston Jones of Lincoln-Sudbury was the medalist with a 2-under-par 70. St. John’s Prep’s Alex Landry of Andover fired a 75 to finish in a tie for eighth.
Division 1 State Tournament
at Haven Country Club (Par 72)
Team Scores: Lincoln-Sudbury 300, Xaverian 303, St. John’s Prep 314, Wellesley 315, St. John’s-Shrewsbury 316, Andover 318, BC High 324, Minnechaug 348, Shrewsbury 348, Longmeadow 351
Top 2 golfers and top area golfers: 1. Weston Jones (L-S) 70, 2. Michael Thorbjornsen (Wellesley) 71, 8. Alex Landry (SJP-Andover) 75, 11. Mac Lee (Andover) 76, James Robbins (North Andover) 76, 15. Cade Cedorchuck (Andover) 78, 24. Nick Ventura (Andover) 81, 32. Evan Giggey (Andover) 83, 35. Stephen Ingram (Andover) 84, 52. Teddy Gorrie (Andover) 89
