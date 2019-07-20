Andover Legion Post 8 took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth but couldn’t hold on Saturday, falling 5-3 to Beverly in the first round of the District 8 playoffs.
An error for one run and four walks in the bottom of the fifth that accounted for two runs were key for Beverly, which plays at Lawrence today.
Starting pitcher Jason Giangrande was the offensive spark for Andover, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Josh Gruenberg took the loss for Andover, which finished its season at 8-7-1. Post 8 won five of its last seven games.
In today’s other semifinal game, Middleton/Peabody will be at Haverhill at 7 p.m. to face top-seed Post 4. Middleton/Peabody blanked Newburyport, 8-0, Saturday.
Night Owls: 14 straight
Christian Allaire’s two-out single in the first inning scored two runners in leading the Kingston Night Owls to a 14-1 win over the North Reading A’s late Friday night for the team’s 14th straight win.
Allaire finished with three hits and three RBIs while Joe Morin continued his hot hitting with a single and bases-loaded double, driving in four runs and both Kyle O’Neill and Michael Borrelli had two hits.
Andrew Hamel was the starting pitcher and allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven. Matt White and Evan Penney both pitched an inning in relief. Now 18-1, the Night Owls are home Tuesday night against the North Shore Storm.
Pentucket wins title
GROVELAND – Pentucket came into the ITBR 14/15 Division A tournament as the fourth seed, but it sure didn’t play like it.
Using two-run nights from three players – Will Roberts, James Davis and Kyle Ventola – Pentucket defeated No. 2 seed Georgetown 9-5 to earn the tournament championship. It was its second win over Georgetown in a week.
