Andover ready for test vs. Somerset-Berkley's boys

The date has been changed but the difficult challenge remains for the Andover field hockey team.
Tuesday’s Mass. Division 1 state field hockey semifinals were postponed to Thursday due to inclement weather. North champion Andover (16-2-4) will play South champion Somerset-Berkley (22-0) at 5 p.m. at Braintree High School.
Somerset-Berkley, of course, is the defending state champions and winner of 41 consecutive games after their 3-1 victory over Walpole in the South finals. The are headlined by two boys, midfielder Lucas Crook — who scored all three goals in the South title game — and back Alex Miller.
“It will be a really tough game for us,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “The obvious is that boys at this age are generally bigger, stronger and faster. Field hockey is supposed to be non-contact, but anyone who watches, plays or coaches knows that body contact happens all of the time.
“So I hope that we can play our style of game and limit the goals scored on us, and capitalize when we get near the net.”
Crook, the son of Somerset-Berkley field hockey coach Jen Crook, has over 100 career goals and 100 career assists. And with Miller leading the defense, the Raiders have outscored teams 189-4 this year.
The MIAA has allowed for field hockey to be mixed gender. The NCAA, however, has delegated that college field hockey be strictly female. There are men’s field hockey leagues overseas.
The perennially strong Warriors, who made somewhat of a surprise run through the North Sectional as the No. 6 seed, are as ready as they can be for the challenge.
“We are so proud of our young team,” said Noone. “Our captains and five seniors have done a tremendous job leading the team and showing them how to never give up.”
That was on display in the North final against a talented Acton-Boxboro team, when Andover prevailed in triple OT for its second sectional crown in three years.
Senior tri-captain Sydney Gregory and goalie Paige Gillette, who was a star against A-B, will try to lead Andover’s defense, while the likes of Kate Gemmell, Heather Graham and junior Hanna Medwar draw the task of trying to break through Somerset’s stingy defense.
“Going into the tournament our goal was to win one game at a time,” said Noone. “This team has already won in our eyes. Anything we gain at this point is a bonus.
“We have nothing to lose and all to gain.”
