CAMBRIDGE — One is a freshman, already rewriting the state’s record books.
The other is a senior, who already contributed to three state champions and set on closing her high school career out with a bang.
On Sunday, both delivered dominant days to keep Andover firmly atop the Massachusetts swim world.
Freshman Michaela Chokureva set two state records, senior Emily Clements added two more individual titles and they teamed for a pair of relay victories, as Andover High surged to its sixth straight MIAA Division 1 Swim Championship title on Sunday at MIT.
The Golden Warriors cruised to the crown — their first since legendary head coach Marilyn Fitzgerald retired following last fall — with 456.5 points, far out-distancing No. 2. Needham (256 points).
“It’s amazing!” said Clements. “Our senior class finished 60-0. It never gets old winning state titles. The emotions of the team really get you excited. When everyone, no matter what they did, comes together to celebrate a title, it’s so special.”
In her first state meet, Chokureva delivered a historic day.
First, the youngster set the state record in the 50 freestyle with a 22.18, breaking the previous mark set by former Andover star Rachel Moore in 2011 (23.37).
Less than an hour later, Chokureva again etched her name into the record books, setting a new state mark in the 100 freestyle in 50.09, breaking the old mark of 50.19.
“I’m really shocked!” said Chokureva. “I had no idea I could set a state record, and definitely not two. But it feels so good. I was very confident, because I felt like I could swim my best times. But not set records.
“In the 50 free, there was a mishap (with the starter) at the beginning. But that motivated me to swim faster. When they announced it was a state record, I was shocked. In the 100 free, I really wanted to get my best time. I was so happy about swimming a 50.09, but I had no idea it was going to be a state record.”
While Chokureva may not have been anticipating a record, first-year co-head coach Patty Barrett was less surprised.
“We knew early on, when she first joined the team, that she was very strong,” said Barrett. “Looking at the meet program going into today, I did tell her I thought she had the chance to break the records. She was unbelievable.”
Also adding a huge day was four-year varsity standout Clements, who won titles in the 200 IM (2:06.57) and 100 backstroke (56.29).
“As a sophomore I won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, but I didn’t win last year,” said Clements. “As a senior, I wanted it a little more. I had never won a title in the 100 backstroke. Me and my teammate, Emily Ma (second, 2:10.48), did it together, so that was really special.”
Chokureva, Clements and Ma also teamed with Polina Malinovskaya to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.84) and Charlotte Moulson to take the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.50).
“The girls really stepped up with great swims and great dives, and it’s great to celebrate another title,” said co-head coach Becky Pierce, a longtime Andover assistant. “Michaela was absolutely incredible, Emily works so hard, and we are so proud of her. Everyone did so well, and it really never gets old.”
AMUAN SETS RECORD
Defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Malia Amuan of North Andover was back in record-setting form on Sunday.
The sophomore won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.32, breaking a 1-year-old state record (1:49.00 by Ashley Loomis of Franklin).
Amuan then showed off her versatility by setting a meet record in the 500 freestyle in 4:53.56, beating the No. 2 finisher by 15 seconds.
“It feels really good to win,” said Amuan, who won the 200 and 100 freestyles last year. “I’ve really been focusing on the 200 and 500 frees this high school season to try to get best times. I was very excited with the results.”
Is it tough for her to follow her MVP season of a year ago?
“I don’t want to worry about pressure,” she said. “High school swimming is about fun for me, and doing it with my team. It was a good day.”
SIMARD RULES DIVING
After finishing third as a freshman, Haverhill sophomore Cailey Simard won the Division 1 state title in the diving.
Simard finished with 450.25 points, well ahead of No. 2 Ellie Wilson of Needham (387.65).
“It’s super exciting,” said Simard. “It’s been a lot of hard work. I felt like I could win, but you never know what’s going to happen. So I’m really happy.”
Simard controlled the meet from the start. She led by 27 points after the preliminary round, and 35 points following the semifinals.
“My dives were really clean,” she said. “I think my inward dive the was the best. After the first five dives I felt like I had it. It was so much fun and so exciting. All the hard work paid off.”
Methuen’s Caleb Canavan won the boys diving with 378.10 points. Fellow Ranger Lexander Flores was right behind in second with a 376.70.
Division 1 State Meet
Top team scores plus locals (15 teams scored): 1. Andover 456.5, 2. Needham 256, 3. Newton North 188, 4. Brookline 188, 5. Acton-Boxboro 184; Also: 10. North Andover 144, 11. Haverhill 124, 13. Methuen 34.5
Top-6 local placers:
200 medley relay: 3. Andover (Andrea Pantazi, Polina Malinovskaya, Ashley Grover, Emily Chen) 1:53.11; 200 freestyle: 1. Malia Amuan (NA) 1:48.32, 5. Charlotte Moulson (And) 1:57.54; 200 IM: 1. Emily Clements (And) 2:06.57, 2. Emily Ma (And) 2:10.48, 3. Jackie Story (Hav) 2:11.93, 5. Malinovskaya (And) 2:14.08, 6. Lauren Bessette (And) 2:14.99; 50 freestyle: 1. Michaela Chokureva (And) 23.18, 3. Carli Quinlan (Hav) 25.03, 4. Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 25.26;
Diving: 1. Cailey Simard (Hav) 450.25; 100 butterfly: 2. Ashley Grover (And) 59.64, 3. Story (Hav) 1:00.01, 4. Bessette (And) 1:00.31; 100 freestyle: 1. Chokureva (And) 50.09, 5. Alexandra Zetea (And) 56.12; 500 freestyle: 1. Amuan (NA) 4:53.56; 4. Moulson (And) 5:11.24, 5. Eliza Williams (And) 5:11.24, 6. Ashley Grover (And) 5:18.07; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Ma, Moulson, Clements, Chokureva) 1:38.50, 3. North Andover 1:42.53;
100 backstroke: 1. Clements (And) 56.29, 2. Ma (And) 57.46, 5. Andrea Pantazi (And) 1:01.40; 100 breaststroke: 3. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:08.03, 5. Malinovskaya 1:08.68; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Ma, Malinovskaya, Chokureva, Clements) 3:33.84, 6. North Andover 3:45.71
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.