ANDOVER — Brown football player Max Beati may wear size 17s, but he still has mighty big shoes to fill.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive lineman’s older sister Samantha Beati, a graduate of Andover High (AHS ‘13) and Trinity College, is making a name for herself at ESPN.
She’s a production assistant on “Get Up!”, the daily morning show (8-10 a.m.) which stars Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose.
“Get Up Early!” might be a more apt description for Samantha.
“It’s a lot of crazy hours,” said Samantha. “I wake up at 3 a.m. and have to be in four-ish.”
She feels blessed to work for “The Worldwide Leader.”
“I never thought it was a possibility but it became a reality,” she said. “I absolutely love ESPN and working in sports. I’m really just loving be there.”
She explained, “I produce all the video content. Sometimes I have to cut more. Sometimes there is breaking news at 7:58 a.m. and whole show changes. You have to think on your toes.”
Meyer blockbuster
She said the most frantic it has been was when Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer unexpectedly resigned.
“It was 10 minutes before we went on air,” she recalled. “I had to cut all new stuff (video). It was crazy back and forth.”
Beati works out of the Bristol, Connecticut, office but much of the show actually originates from ESPN’s New York City studio.
“I have met Mike Greenberg a few times and he’s been great,” said Beati. “He almost tries to mentor us.”
Growing up she remembers not even having cable television for years.
“I begged so we could get NESN,” said Beati, whose dad, Todd Beati, played football at Trinity.
She did internships at NBC Connecticut and Hartford Public TV while in college and created the position of sideline reporter for the Division 3 powerhouse Bantam football team.
“It gave the players at a Division 3 school like they were at Alabama,” she remarked.
That extensive sports background was put to good use when she accepted an internship with the Red Sox after graduation.
She said, “I worked on special events and pre-game ceremonies like the 10th anniversary of the 2007 World Series champions and the David Ortiz number retirement ceremony.”
The behind-the-scenes work is rewarding and challenging but she hasn’t closed the door on being a reporter or an anchor.
“That’s always been the big-picture dream,” admitted Samantha, who began at ESPN last July. “It’s a tough industry to break into.”
Class in London
“Baby brother” has a lot going on, too. He’s not at ESPN but he’s tackling some worldwide leaders, too.
First, there is Brown University for football and academics.
Also, Max Beati recently returned from three weeks in London (June 26-July 6), where he studied at the famed London School of Economics right in the heart of the city.
“It was one class for 5-6 hours a day,” said Max, who is entering his sophomore year at the Ivy League school in Providence.
“I can’t study (a semester) abroad because football is a fulltime job. It was a very rigorous course.”
He managed to fit in the Red Sox-Yankees game at London Stadium and some Wimbledon tennis action including the Nick Kyrgios-Rafael Nadal match.
He was in London with four friends from Brown who play lacrosse. One was Colby Gendron from Phillips Andover, where Beati did a post-grad year after starring in football and basketball at Andover High.
“I was on the go 24-7. (London) was a real cool experience for sure,” said Beati, who said he had a 3.6 GPA freshman year.
At his size, obviously he can eat a bit. Did he partake in any fish and chips?
“Only one time,” he insisted.
That’s good because he has his sights set on earning some playing time this fall. He missed last year due to injury. He said he was even working out diligently in London.
A key for the hulking Beati will be quickness as new Brown coach James Perry of Andover, the uncle of Max’s former AHS quarterback E.J. Perry IV, believes in a fast-paced style of play.
“I’m super excited,” said Beati, who may be the biggest offensive lineman in the Ivy League. “We’ve gained a lot of confidence. Coach Perry did that during spring ball. At Princeton (as offensive coordinator), he played seven linemen. I just want to be one of those guys. I want to be out there.”
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.