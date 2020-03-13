Andover's champions

Courtesy photo The Andover Showtime Travel eighth grade boys basketball team captured the Metrowest division championship and finished with a 32-9 record. The seventh grade team also won its division in the North Shore League with a 17-8 record. The eighth graders, left to right, are Morgan Beck, Liam Finn, Josh Hoffman, Christopher Savino, Ansh Shah, Sam Concemi, Conor Rea, Owen Foley, Ryan Duffy, Michael Andelman and Nick Tuminowski. Davis Almeida missed the photo. The team's coaches were Adam Beck, Ted Finn and Kevin Foley.