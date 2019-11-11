LYNN — It was important for the Andover boys soccer team to keep some perspective following Monday night’s Division 1 North semifinal, as hard as that might have been in the moment.
A year ago, the Warriors had just two wins all season. The year before that, things weren’t much better (6-10-2).
And this fall started an uninspiring 2-5-2 before the team kicked it into high gear come October. And since that change of the month, Andover has been on an absolute tear — culminating with back-to-back playoff upsets of top-seeded Lynn English (3-1) and No. 8 seed St. John’s Prep (3-2, OT) for the No. 16 Cinderella Warriors
Yes, Monday night’s 8-0 blowout loss to talented Medford is not how any team wants to end their magical playoff run. But this season was certainly a step in the right direction for the program.
“To make it to here is phenomenal,” said Andover coach Jim Saalfrank. “Did we get spanked? Sure. But the guys worked their hearts out and it was a great season.”
No. 4 Medford (17-3-1) set the tone from the start.
Less than five minutes into the game, senior Kendy Prince corralled a pass in the middle of the field and sneaked a ball right inside the lower post. Then midway through the first half, senior forward France Kely scored the first of his four goals to double his team’s lead.
The Warriors (11-8-3) did generate some pressure in the first half with Evan Arpin, Zoah Silva-Landry and Allen Gao, but saw three good looks sail just past the left post. And that ended up being the difference in the game. Whenever Medford got a good look, it finished.
Like immediately after Andover’s third near-miss, when Kely completed the first-half hat trick to make it 4-0 at the break.
And that, understandably, sucked the life out of the Warriors.
“(Medford) doesn’t have weak spots,” said Saalfrank. “They have talent all over the field. And their extremely talented players they put in key spots like center midfield and center forward. They’re just unstoppable. If you’re not playing your best, they’re going to win like that (8-0).”
For good measure, Medford tacked on its fifth goal a couple of minutes into the second half to put away any notion of some incredible comeback.
The Warriors will graduate a talented senior class that includes goalies Joe Atwood and Wilson Stetcher among others. But, the standard has been set moving forward.
“(The seniors) were with us last year when we had two wins, and to turn it around and come with this is phenomenal,” said Saalfrank. “To turn it around from two wins to this, I’ve got nothing but love for these guys.”
Medford 8, Andover 0
Division 1 North Semifinals
Goals: France Kely 4, Aaron Vaz 2, Kendy Prince, Aidan Falvey
Saves: A — Joe Atwood 2, Wilson Stetcher 2; M — Arthur Souza 2, John Scarpelli 0
Andover (11-8-3): 0 0 — 0
Medford (17-3-1): 4 4 — 8
