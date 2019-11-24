The ball felt good the second it left his foot and, when Shamus Florio looked up to catch a glimpse, he knew he had just broken a record.
The senior quad-captain’s 48-yard bomb of a field goal helped Andover beat powerhouse Everett, 20-16, last week for one of the program’s biggest wins ever, while simultaneously breaking the school record by two yards. But Florio is used to drilling big field goals in the clutch.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker has made 18 career field goals, eight of which have been over 40 yards.
It’s one of the main reasons why Yale offered him a football scholarship a month before the football season started.
And his 3.8 weighted GPA and 1310 SAT score certainly didn’t deter the prestigious Ivy League school from reaching out to Florio, our Moynihan Boy Scholar-Athlete for the month of November, either.
“I just like to compete,” said Florio, a three-sport athlete who also starts in basketball and lacrosse. “I try to just inspire other people with what I do. I try to be the best role model I can be, and to do that you have to do well in the classroom.”
If you would have asked eighth-grade Shamus where his athletic life was going, he would have told you college lacrosse.
But that all changed when he picked up football after playing soccer for years. As they say, the rest from there is history.
Florio has been Andover’s starting kicker for three years, and its starting punter for the last two. Besides his impressive field goal numbers, he’s also averaged 42.0 yards on his 22 career punts, and has recorded 13 touchbacks on kickoffs.
“I just kept working at (kicking),” said Florio, who’s also been a two-year starting linebacker for the Warriors. “I had no idea (in the past) that I’d be playing football in college. Originally, I wanted to play lacrosse. But as time went on, I started to see how many doors football could open for me.”
And Florio brings that same tenacity in the classroom. He’s taking all Honors classes mixed with AP Language this year, and last year he got a 4 (out of 5) on his AP Environmental Science test.
He credits his drive in the classroom to his mother, Maryellen, who teaches in the special needs program at the South Elementary School in Andover.
“I try to get homework done in between school and practice,” said Florio. “I don’t think I’ve had to pull any all-nighters to get something done.”
Florio does it all because he wants to be a role model.
He was chosen as Andover’s MIAA ambassador and has helped coordinate a handful of charity drives — one of which being a sock drive to help victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions earlier this year. He’s also helped organize and coordinate the Jewish Holiday setup at the Andover Old Town Hall, helped relocate the football team’s weight room and has helped clean up Lovely Field.
“It’s always nice to give back to a community that has given so much back to me,” he said.
Certainly spoken like a true role model worthy of remembering.
And now, after his kick last week, Florio will also be remembered in the Andover record books for quite some time.
“I had that in the back of my mind at the beginning of the season,” he said. “One of my goals was to break that record.”
*************************************
MOYNIHAN SCHOLAR WINNERS
September: Mac Lee, Andover golf; Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton volleyball
October: Owen Gormley, Salem football; Lauren Mezquita, Timberlane volleyball
November: Shamus Florio, Andover football; Julia Leppanen, Windham volleyball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.