Pomfret School senior tri-captain Kyle Graber of Andover will be continuing his soccer career next fall at St. Lawrence University.
Graber is a soccer, squash and baseball standout for the Connecticut prep school. And after seeing some of his spectacular goal celebrations, he could probably be a gymnastics star, too.
SLU is a top Division 3 academic-athletic school in Canton, New York. Of course, the exception is its Division 1 hockey program whose alums includes Brian Ward of Haverhill. A new Saint hockey assistant coach is Ben Murphy of North Andover.
Jaimee Cooke of Pelham and Austin Prep is a senior defenseman on the D-1 women’s team. She earned ECAC Hockey All-Academic honors last winter.
FINNERANS TO WINDHAM
Former Central Catholic football/basketball player Neil Finneran has moved from Holliston, Mass., to Windham. He has a couple talented elementary schoolers in 11-year-old Rileigh and 8-year-old Neily so expect Central Catholic sports to get another bump from the long, long, long line of talented Finnerans.
Neil, a successful businessman with a master’s from BC, starred in football at Brown, captaining the 2000 team and winning the prestigious Eugene Swift Award for character and courage. His wife is high school sweetheart Nicole Couture Finneran.
Neil, one of six athletic brothers from Andover, is uncle to current Central athletes Caitlin (field hockey) and Sean Jr. (football) and twins Connor and Michael (football/lax).
Caitlin and Sean are the daughters of football legend Sean Finneran Sr. and the twins are the sons of former multi-sport standout Chip. The twins the big stars in Saturday’s win over Andover.
TOUGHEST OWL OF THEM ALL
The legendary Timberlane wrestling program has produced some of the roughest, toughest athletes in area history.
But I think the toughest Owl of them all is actually Owl booster Bob Zdrada. He and his wife, Val, parents of ex-Timberlane stars Zach and Max Zdrada, have been Timberlane team photographers for years.
Bob has gone through some tough times with a long, grueling battle with cancer. He soldiers on admirably and was scheduled to undergo surgery last Friday. Keep this remarkable man in your prayers.
TIGHE IS DURHAM-BOUND
Lowell High’s star receiver Brendan Tighe recently committed to UNH. Last fall he scored 21 overall TDs while catching 58 passes for 1,260 yards. Huge shoutout to the Methuen High secondary which recently limited the blue-chipper to 4 catches for 49 yards and no TDs.
RAFFERTY IN CENTURY CLUB
Wakefield High athletics tweeted that their football coach, John Rafferty, earned his 100th career win on Oct. 4. He, of course, had a nice run at North Andover, too, going 95-58 (.621) in 14 seasons. ... The Ivy League bands mistakenly fancy themselves as amusing with their sophomoric humor. Columbia just banned its mean-spirited band, which regularly mocked the team, school, country, etc.
STREAK OVER AND HOW
It’s crazy how sometimes in high school sports a team will snap a long losing streak not with just a win but with a totally lopsided win. Like this weekend Gardner (Mass.) football snapped a 24-game losing streak by hammering David Prouty 42-0. And Sanborn (N.H.) girls soccer snapped an 0-18-1 streak with a 9-1 win over West.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET.
