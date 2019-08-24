Andover's Oppenheim fires 61, vaults into contention

Rob Oppenheim is at it again, and his PGA Tour card might not be far behind.
The Andover native was simply on fire at the Albertson’s Boise Open — the Korn Ferry Tour’s penultimate stop before next week’s championship — firing a blistering, bogey-free 10-under to vault himself into a tie for second place heading into Sunday. At 14-under, he sits one stroke behind Oklahoma State phenom Viktor Hovland, and will play with him in Sunday’s final pairing.
Oppenheim made a huge run with back-to-back eagles on the par-5 second and third holes for a 6-under 30 on the front-9. His round was the low round of the day by three strokes.
And every one of those strokes is huge for Oppenheim, who came into the tournament in 35th place in the season-long Korn Ferry standings. The top 25 after next week’s championship earn their PGA Tour cards for next year.
A second-place finish this week would catapult Oppenheim into third for the overall standings heading into next week’s final tournament.
