All-American Shipley
Bowdoin senior Caroline Shipley of Andover earned All-American status after finishing 40th at the NCAA Division 3 Cross Country Championship the Saturday before last. She completed the muddy 6K course at Sawyer Park in Louisville with a time of 22:13.7.
Big-time Berube
Speaking of Bowdoin athletics, sophomore Cam Berube of Haverhill is off to a nice start for the men’s hockey team. In four games played, the defenseman already has a goal and two assists for the Polar Bears (3-3).
Went South quick
The Maryland football team started the year 2-0 while beating its opponents 142-20. The team finished its last 10 games 1-9, however, while being outscored 396-161.
Les-ter is more
After earning Northeast-10 Player of the Year honors last year, Franklin Pierce senior Alex Lester of Methuen is picking up right where he left off. The 5-foot-9 forward leads the Ravens (7-2-1) in both points (12) and goals (5) through 10 games.
Jack of all trades
What position would you classify Taysum Hill of the Saints under? He’s caught four touchdowns and had a 60-yard receiving game, has rushed for a TD, has completed two passes, has blocked a punt, has made a tackle and has been a core special teams player.
Too much to bear
Perhaps the greatest promotional night in hockey continues to be the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” that the Hershey Bears — the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals — host. This year, fans pelted the ice with a record 45,650 stuffed toys that will all be distributed to local schools, food banks and charities ahead of Christmas.
What more, one club seat holder pledged to donate $1 for every toy thrown on the ice to Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit that raises funds for pediatric hospitals and medical research.
Breakout performance
Windham’s Kaleigh Walsh just had her best game of the season — by far — for the St. Joe’s (Maine) women’s basketball team on Sunday. The sophomore guard dropped a career-high 18 points in 20 minutes on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, while also grabbing five boards, to help lead the Monks (4-2) to a thrilling 67-65 win over Southern Maine.
Tough week
The Celtics have gone 8-4 since the Gordon Hayward injury, but the teams they’ve played have a combined record of 101-107 heading into Tuesday night. There have obviously been some good wins and heartbreaking losses during the stretch, but the C’s should get a good test this week with both Miami (14-5) and Denver (13-4) coming to town.
Commented
