Tim Tully understands what it is like to be a New England Patriots fans, on Saturdays that is. That’s when he watches Ohio State football — every game is a nationally televised game — win 85% of the time (203 wins, 38 losses) since this Patriots dynasty started in the fall of 2001.
Sundays, like the one coming up in two days, is a different animal for the 23-year-old Andover resident.
Tully, a technology salesman and part-time play-by-play broadcaster for area college events, is a Dallas Cowboys fan. A big one. A really big one.
He’s such a big fan that he’s been to Dallas 10 times, now becoming a yearly family tradition. Instead of watching cartoons as a kid, he watched Cowboys highlight videotapes from Tom Landry’s days and even old, recorded Cowboys games.
He not only got his father’s name (he’s Tim V), he got that Cowboys passion from pops, too.
“My father grew up all around America, but spent the 1970s in Dallas where Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett were king,” said Tully. “I never had a choice. Before we moved to Andover we lived in Maryland, where the Redskins are adored. That was easier than being here. If you asked anybody that knows me to describe me, the first thing they’d say is ‘He loves the Cowboys.’”
As luck would have it, Tully, who was on the St. John’s Prep (’14) powerhouse golf team, was born on Memorial Day Weekend of 1996, three-plus months after the last Cowboys Super Bowl championship.
In other words, all of the best Cowboys memories happened before he was born, while he has watched his local buddies celebrate six Super Bowl titles around here.
“It’s been frustrating like a great movie with an ending that makes you mad,” said Tully. “But I’m going to continue to watch it over and over until the ending changes. The (Tony) Romo fumble (in 2006 playoff loss to Seahawks) is what everyone thinks about. But man I love that guy. He is to me what Tom Brady is to all my friends here. Sure he didn’t win a Super Bowl, but there were so many really terrible teams that he made look pretty good during his career.”
He is not alone. His younger brother, Trent, a Boston College freshman, is a big fan, as is sister, Shannon, 26. And, of course, the original Tim.
Tully, who works in Boston, heads to his parents’ home for the weekend during football season.
“I’ll make sure I’m with my dad to catch the Buckeyes and the Cowboys together,” said Tully. “Last year when Trent was playing for the St. John’s Prep, we’d have Friday night at SJP, Saturday and Sunday plastered up in front of the big screen in Andover to watch all the games.”
He had a funny moment where his two favorite football programs crossed paths. He was taking an exam at the time.
“I saw where Zeke Elliott was drafted by the Cowboys,” recalled Tully. “I let out a yell and put my hands in the air. A good portion of the 200-person lecture hall was cracking up, before eventually cheering as well.”
Tully’s football career ended in high school, as a backup quarterback. But it always was and will be his favorite sport, thanks to his dad.
“He’s always been football, football, football,” said Tully of his dad. “When he was living in Virginia, at my age, he coached youth teams just for the fun of it. Once I was old enough he was right there to coach myself and my brother in the Andover Junior Football League, for the Panthers.
“We’ve always been able to bond over football, whether it’s the Cowboys or going to a random high school game on a Friday now. The two of us love the Cowboys and he’s been able to become a Buckeye fan as well. But man we never had more fun than watching Trent grow up and play. We even coached him together for a few years on the Panthers. Trent will always be my favorite player.”
Tim will be with his dad and Trent on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Cowboys jerseys rooting for the road team, louder than ever.
“I get a good chuckle out of thinking about one of my buddies eventually becoming a dad, having a son at the height of the Patriots reign, only to be shut out for the next 20 to 25 years, like I was,” said Tully. “Just make sure to enjoy it now, because at some point you’re son is going to have to watch 10 games a weekend just to make sure your team can sneak into the playoffs.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
