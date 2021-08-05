Having just three-hit Haverhill one week ago, Andover Legion ace Ryan Grecco knew Wednesday could be a big day.
The righty did not disappoint.
Grecco allowed just four harmless hits in a dominant complete-game effort, and Andover Post 8 exploded for eight runs in the final two innings to beat Haverhill Post 4 10-0 on Wednesday.
“I went out, threw my best stuff and felt confident in my pitches,” said Grecco, who will next pitch for Colby College. “I felt good going into the game. My arm felt good. I had them guessing on the off-speed stuff, and that makes my fastball look faster. I was hitting my spots, and it felt good out there.”
Grecco struck out five and allowed just three Haverhill batters to reach second base. Only one Post 4 player reached third, in the fourth, and Grecco forced a fly ball to end the inning. He finished the game with two 1-2-3 innings.
It was Grecco’s second complete-game shutout in two weeks. He blanked Newburyport on July 20.
“Everything was going good for Grecco,” said catcher Nolan Schirmer. “When he’s on, he’s on. His stuff might not blow you away, but he puts it in spots where you can’t drive it. Tonight it was all ground-outs and fly-outs. They were never able to string anything together. He didn’t even have his best stuff today, but he didn’t miss his spots.”
With just three games left on the schedule, Grecco savored the moment.
“If this is the last time I throw this summer, it’s just what I wanted to see,” said Grecco. “It gives me confidence and puts me in good spirits heading into college.”
Andover scored all the runs it needed in the first, grabbing a 2-0 lead. Leadoff man Terry Morrissey opened the game with a single, and came around to score on a single by Anthony Teberio, who scored the second run.
After Haverhill’s Patrick Kelleher quieted Andover’s bast with some gritty pitching in the middle innings, Post 8 added to their advantage in the fifth, on RBI singles each for Jackson Brown and Teberio.
Andover then blew the game open in the sixth. Post 8 sent nine batters to the plate, scoring six runs. Brown drove a two-run double down the left field line, and Teberio blasted an RBI double off the left field line.
“We were hitting the ball today after struggling for a lot of the summer,” said Teberio. “I was making contact. On the last one, it was right off the fence. A couple more feet and it was out of there. I knew I didn’t hit it really good, but I knew it would be close.”
Schirmer followed with an RBI single to left to give Andover 10 runs and end the game on the mercy rule.
Morrissey and Teberio each led the way, going 3 for 4. Brown and Teberio each had a team-best three RBIs, while Morrissey scored three runs.
“It was a good win,” said Morrissey, who had an RBI on a fielder’s choice in his other at-bat. “Haverhill is a good team. I got a new bat today, and it seemed to work pretty well.
“I just try to get on base and put pressure on the other team. I knew the guys behind me can hit. I know I won’t be playing with these guys much longer, so it was nice to end on a win.”
Andover is scheduled to play Lynn at Lynnfield High School on Thursday, while Haverhill is scheduled to travel to Newburyport, needing a win to earn a playoff birth.
“Being at the end of the season, going off to college and playing with a lot of these guys for the last time,” said Teberio, “it was nice to get a good win.”
Andover 10, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (0): Ryan Brown cf/p 3-0-1, Andrew DiPietro 1b 3-0-1, Patrick Kelleher p/rf 2-0-0, Cole Farmer 3b 2-0-0, Nico Giuardo 1b 3-0-1, Mark Castro c 2-0-1, Brendan Dodier rf 2-0-0, Connor Firek lf 2-0-0, Bryan Carter ss 2-0-0. Totals 21-0-4
Andover (10): Terry Morrissey rf 4-3-3, Jackson Brown dh 4-2-2, Anthony Teberio 1b 4-1-3, Nolan Schirmer c 4-0-2, Tanner O’Sullivan cf 3-1-1, Chase Lembo 2b 3-1-2, Joe Bucci 3b 2-0-0, Tyler Walles ph 0-1-0, Brian Gibson lf 2-0-0, Ryan Grecco p 0-1-0, P.J. Reming ss 3-0-1. Totals 29-10-14
RBI: A — Brown 3, Teberio 3, Schirmer, Morrissey
WP: Grecco; LP: Kelleher
Haverhill (10-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (8-6): 2 0 0 0 2 6 — 10
