Andover wins big
Andover swimming got big efforts from Jaclyn Ambrose, Maya Flatley and Claire Neilly in a 122-55 win over Central Catholic.
Andover 122, Central 55
Winners:
200 medley relay: Claire Neilly, Jaclyn Ambrose, Ashley Grover, Maya Flatley (And) 1:57.58; 200 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson (A) 2:02.40; 200 IM: Neilly (A) 2:18.70; 50 freestyle: Flatley (A) 25.85; 100 butterfly: Ambrose (A) 1:02.43; 100 freestyle: Flatley (A) 57.33; 500 freestyle: Moulson 5:25.03; 200 freestyle relay: Emily Chen, Polina Malinovskaya, Melissa Haddad, Moulson (And) 1:49.75; 100 backstroke: Nadine Sader (CC) 1:07.21; 100 breaststroke: Ambrose (A) 1:14.31; 400 freestyle relay: Melissa Haddad, Neilly, Ambrose, Moulson (And) 3:56.15
