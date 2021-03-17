Andover travel team enjoys banner season

Courtesy photoThe Andover Showcase 8th grade travel team won the Metrowest championship. From the left are Austin Kitces, Michael Mechegia, Matt Barry, Aryan Patel, Syncere Baskin, Alfred Vazquez, Tzar Aparicio, Abel Gelaye, Owen Foley, Nati Gelaye, Damian Julia, Omar Abo-Laban, and Conor Rea.

The Andover Showtime 8th grade travel boys basketball team won the Metrowest Championship and the Cape Ann/North Shore Championship.

In the Metrowest Championship, the boys beat Raynham 56-52 at the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton.

Down 18 points at one point in the first half, Andover came back to grab a 7 point lead with 10 minutes left. With 4 minutes left, Andover again was down by 6 points. They crawled back to a four-point victory in a tremendous battle.

In the later Cape Ann/North Shore Championship, Andover beat Peabody 60-41 as Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Andover had a 60-14 record this year.

Andover was led by Owen Foley (13.4 ppg), Morgan Beck (12.9 ppg), Abel Gelaye (9.4 ppg), and Michael Mechegia (7.8 ppg).

