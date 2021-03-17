Andover travel team enjoys banner season

The Andover Showtime 8th grade travel boys basketball team won the Metrowest Championship and the Cape Ann/North Shore Championship.
In the Metrowest Championship, the boys beat Raynham 56-52 at the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton.
Down 18 points at one point in the first half, Andover came back to grab a 7 point lead with 10 minutes left. With 4 minutes left, Andover again was down by 6 points. They crawled back to a four-point victory in a tremendous battle.
In the later Cape Ann/North Shore Championship, Andover beat Peabody 60-41 as Essex Sports Center in Middleton.
Andover had a 60-14 record this year.
Andover was led by Owen Foley (13.4 ppg), Morgan Beck (12.9 ppg), Abel Gelaye (9.4 ppg), and Michael Mechegia (7.8 ppg).
—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.