Andover won't forget Nunez's arm and personality anytime soon

Arvin Nunez is persistence personified.
Case in point, after the left-handed pitcher constantly hounded longtime Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino to let him hit, the skipper finally relented during last Sunday’s game against Lawrence.
The result, Nunez went 2 for 4 and scored a run while tossing five scoreless innings in a 2-0 win.
“He’s been begging me, ‘Let me hit, let me hit,’” said Iarrobino. “We get to the Lawrence game and we only have 10 kids, so I figured that was the perfect opportunity to put him in the lineup. His first at-bat he lines a single right over the shortstop’s head and he ends up scoring a run.
“The place absolutely erupted when it happened. Everybody, his teammates and all the parents that were there, they all went crazy.
“Everybody loves Arvin.”
Ask anyone involved with Andover baseball, and they’ll say the same thing.
What’s not to love?
The recently-graduated Warrior always displays his emotions and wears his heart on his sleeve when he pitches, and his story is one of hard work and dedication.
After transferring to Andover from Central Catholic following his freshman year, Nunez spent the next two playing JV. For many high school athletes, being on a JV roster as a junior is not “Plan A.”
But Nunez took it as an opportunity to get better.
REINVENTING HIMSELF
This spring for Andover High, Nunez didn’t quite know what his role was going to be. But when fellow senior Andrew Theriualt was forced to miss time due to injury, a massive hole opened in the rotation behind ace Josh Gruenberg.
When they needed him most, Nunez stepped up big time.
He finished the season with a deceiving 2-4 record — having a handful of tough-luck loses — but pitched against the best-of-the-best in the MVC and finished among our area leaders with a 2.83 ERA. You may remember his heroics in the Division 1 North semifinals, when he tossed all eight innings in a 3-1 win over Lawrence.
And his other win of the season came against Super 8-participant Lowell.
“I just try to always work hard,” said Nunez. “Andrew getting injured really hurt the team, but we all had to step up and do our part. ... I wasn’t necessarily surprised with how well I pitched. I mean, I thought I had the ability to do it, but I guess I was still a little shocked with how everything turned out.”
The success hasn’t stopped this summer in Legion, either. Nunez has pitched 21.0 innings and has an ERA south of 2.00.
“He didn’t throw a bad game for us all year,” said Andover High coach Dan Grams. “He arguably could have been the most effective pitcher we had in the state tournament. The other thing, too, is he basically reinvented himself as a pitcher. His junior year I told him that I was putting him on JV because he had to get better control.
“He worked extremely hard and you saw how important he was for us this year.”
HE’S GOT CHARACTER
When Grams and Iarrobino weren’t talking about Nunez’s stuff on the mound, they always came back to the young man underneath the jersey.
“He’s the greatest team player I’ve ever coached,” said Grams. “There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for you. He’s not the typical kid.”
When he wasn’t pitching, Nunez would always volunteer to keep the stat book for Grams during the season.
Nunez has also become a fixture at Grams’ youth clinics. If activities start at 9 a.m., he’s there an hour early to make sure the field is ready to go.
One time, when the Andover High baseball team was running a canned food drive, Nunez took it upon himself to provide a huge donation from Market Basket — where he works around 25 hours a week.
“I just love baseball a lot,” said Nunez. “I know I came in early (to a clinic) to do a little pitching lesson with the kids and it was so much fun. You feel like an all-star, like a little pro. But that’s how the game works. Baseball is all about knowledge and passing the game down, and I just want to share what I know.”
College baseball doesn’t seem too likely, as Nunez will be attending UMass Lowell to study mechanical engineering.
But he’s certainly made his mark on an Andover community that will remember not only his ferocity on the mound, but the huge smile stretching from ear-to-ear whenever he’s on a baseball field.
“I’ve been coaching Andover Legion since 1987,” said Iarrobino. “You’ll always remember a kid like Arvin. They’re unforgettable.”
