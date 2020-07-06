The role of a defensive “flyer” in field hockey can be intimidating enough.
It’s her duty to “fly” out from the goal line on a free corner pass and try to stop the opposing team from getting a good shot on goal. Often the flyer is right in the line of what could be a hard shot.
“It can be a little dangerous and my mom always says she cringes when she sees me do it,” said upcoming Andover High senior quad-captain Alana Miller, who holds that role for the perennial powerhouse Golden Warriors.
Miller’s mom must have cringed even more in last year’s Division 1 state semifinals because her daughter was flying out in an attempt to stop Somerset Berkeley standout Lucas Crook, who has a rocket for a shot and was one of two boys on the state championship team.
“She (Miller) showed a lot of people how resilient she is when she was flying out at a boy hitter who was over 6-feet tall, taking direct shots,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “She never hesitated.”
Miller admits that it was a challenging assignment, but she wasn’t concerned. As an avid scuba diver, who got certified in the fifth grade, she has been in far scarier situations.
“I’ve seen lots of sharks,” said Miller, who has done a lot of her diving in the Florida Keys. “Some of them are (smaller) sand sharks but I’ve also seen some large sharks. It’s kind of humbling.”
In that context, it’s no wonder — with little fear but lots of speed — she enjoys being a flyer.
“I love it,” she said. “I try to be the first person to reach the ball and be a disruption.”
Miller admits that losing in the state finals to a team with two talented boys was frustrating. But, she says, “I felt we were prepared and we came out and played hard, the best we could. I’m proud of the way we played.”
Miller is also proud to be a captain this year, “especially because of where I started freshman year.”
Unlike many of her teammates, she had virtually no playing experience before high school, so she started out on the freshman team and worked her way up to becoming a two-year starter on defense.
“I’m just very excited about it (being a captain),” she said. “I feel really good that my teammates believe in me.”
According to Noone, Miller — who is also a superb student with a weighted 4.2 GPA — is a natural as a captain.
“As a leader, Alana has been a vocal leader, always supporting her teammates in any way she can,” said Noone. “She has been great in organizing and connecting with our younger players. She is the player that is always working — even when practices are over — trying to better her hitting skills.”
As a captain, Miller is hoping the Warriors can — coronavirus willing — continue last season’s playoff success “and finish what we started” this year.
To that end, she is anxious for captains practices to begin and looking forward to a team day camp at Austin Prep all in preparation for what could be a banner senior season.
Talented captains
If there is a field hockey season in the fall, Andover coach Maureen Noone is expecting a strong season, partly because of the Warriors’ four captains — Alana Miller, Paige Gillette, Hanna Medwar and Heather Graham.
Medwar is a three-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star who scored 17 goals last year, Gregory joined her as an E-T All-Star and Gillette is an outstanding goalie who was an honorable mention E-T All-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.